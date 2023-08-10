A few days are left for the 2023 World Athletics Championships to kick off in Budapest, with the first event starting on August 19, 2023.

More than 2000 athletes will be competing from over 200 countries in the course of nine days. The championships will be held at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, which was specifically built for this event with a spectator capacity of 36,000.

Tickets for the Budapest World Athletics Championships can be purchased from the official website with a number of options. Tickets are available for a total of 14 sessions, including five sessions in the morning and nine sessions in the evening. Six of the total events will be held outside the stadium in the city center of Budapest. Race walking and marathon events will be free of charge.

The tickets for the morning sessions for all days for Category One to Four are for 3,000 HUF. The Premium and Premium Finish Line tickets for the morning session are for 6,900 HUF.

The ticket prices for evening sessions differ from Monday to Thursday and for Saturday and Sunday.

From Monday to Thursday

For Category One - 18,900 HUF

For Category Two - 13,900 HUF

For Category Three - 8,900 HUF

For Category Four - 6,900 HUF

Premium and the Premium Finish Line - 29,900 HUF.

The ticket price for evening sessions for Friday - Sunday

Category One - 22,900 HUF

Category Two - 17,900 HUF

Category Three - 12,900 HUF

Category Four - 8,900 HUF

Premium and Premium Finish Line - 32,900 HUF

Tickets are also available in Packages with several options

All In (9 days / 14 sessions) - 1,64,100 - 19,58,000 HUF

Flying Start (2 days / 4 sessions) - 46,600 - 5,16,000 HUF

Final Weekend (3 days / 5 sessions) - 67,200 - 7,66,000 HUF

New Changes at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Athletes at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

The 2023 World Athletics Championships will see a few changes from the previous ones, including lane draws to throwing equipment. Previously the throwers were not allowed to throw their equipment if they were of the same model provided by the organizers. But this rule has been lifted.

A "q room" has been set up for the athletes and the coaches of all sprinting events and 800m for non-automatic qualifiers to see if they have advanced. The room is equipped with a TV, foam rollers, refreshments, stretch bands, and kits. The room will have TV cameras for the fans to watch how the outcome unrolls.

In Budapest, if any lane is left empty due to the withdrawal of any athlete, it will be filled by the next-best ranked athlete. This rule is applied to the finals and semi-finals in all events.