2023 World Athletics Championships Schedule Today: Schedule, start time, live stream details and more | Day 2

The 2023 World Athletics Championships got off to a flying start on Saturday, August 19. The opening day saw Team USA winning two gold medals.

Two Dutch athletes Femke Bol and Sifan Hassan were about to finish first but tumbled to the ground before the finish line. America's Ryan Crouser claimed his second world championships gold medal in the shot put event.

Day 2's morning session will feature women's 20km race walk final, heats of the men's 400m and women's 400m events. The afternoon session will draw some eyeballs as one of the most anticipated events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the men's 100m, will take place. Both the semifinals and final of the men's 100m will be held on the afternoon session of the second day.

Men's 10,000m final, women's long jump final, and men's hammer throw final will also take place on Day 2. Let's take a look at the day two schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Day 2 Schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

The Day 2 schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships as revealed on the official website of the World Athletics is attached below:

Morning Session

07:15 - W 20 Kilometres Race Walk (Final)

09:00 - W Discus Throw (Qualification - Group A)

09:35 - W 400 Metres (Heats)

09:50 - W Long Jump (Heptathlon)

10:25 - M 400 Metres (Heats)

10:30 - W Discus Throw (Qualification - Group B)

10:35 - M High Jump (Qualification)

11:25 - M 400 Metres Hurdles (Heats)

12:00 - W Javelin Throw (Heptathlon - Group A)

12:10 - W 100 Metres (Heats)

13:05 - M 110 Metres Hurdles (Heats)

13:05 - W Javelin Throw (Heptathlon - Group B)

Afternoon Session

16:35 - M 100 Metres (Semi-Final)

16:55 - W Long Jump (Final)

17:05 - W 1500 Metres (Semi-Final)

17:30 - M 1500 Metres (Semi-Final)

17:49 - M Hammer Throw (Final)

18:00 - W 800 Metres (Heptathlon)

18:25 - M 10000 Metres (Final)

19:10 - M 100 Metres (Final)

The above-mentioned timings are in local time.

Where to watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships?

Viewers in the USA, UK, Canada, India, Germany, and the Netherlands can watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships on the below-mentioned sites and channels.

USA: Viewers in the USA can watch the events on NBC and CNBC.

UK: The fans in the UK can watch the events on BBC (15:00-18:35), BBC 2 (08:00-13:30) and BBC Red Button (06:05-08:00).

Canada: The viewers in Canada will be able to watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in CBC.

India: Indian viewers can witness the World Championships in Jio Cinema.

Germany: Fans in Germany can watch the events on ARD.

Netherlands: The viewers in the Netherlands can watch the events on NPO1.