Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is ahead of Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson while Fred Kerley tops the men's 100m odds world championship list 

Athletes Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have topped the men’s and women’s odds list, respectively, ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Recently, popular sports betting company Draft Kings released a list of athletes who are highly favored to win in the upcoming event in Budapest. Amidst several potential candidates, Kerley and Fraser-Pryce emerged as the toppers.

On Tuesday, August 15, Drafts King released two separate lists of men’s and women’s 100m odds for the upcoming world championships on its social media platform. 36-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce left behind potential athletes like Shericka Jackson (+450) and Sha’Carri Richardson (+550) and was placed in the No. 1 spot with -150 odds.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, in the men’s 100m list shared on Twitter, 28-year-old Fred Kerley topped the list with +250 odds. The second and third places in the list were occupied by Noah Lyles and Issam Asinga, with +450 and +500 odds., respectively.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has already won the 100m race in the world championship five times. Her fastest 100m timing is 10.60s, close to legend Florence Griffith Joyner's 10.49s time frame. It has made her the third-fastest woman in the world in the 100m race category. The ‘Pocket Rocket’s’ timing and prowess have placed her as the most favored to win in the odds list of the upcoming event.

Simultaneously, Fred Kerley won the 100m race at the 2022 World Athletics Championship. He holds the sixth-fastest time of 9.76s that he performed at the 2022 USA track and field outdoor trials. It made him capable of edging closer to legend Usain Bolt.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is not looking at the 200m race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

The athlete at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is known to specialize in the 100m and 200m races. Besides being a five-time world champion in the 100m race, she also achieved a gold medal at the 200m race in 2013 and a silver medal in 2022.

As the athlete gears up to defend her 100m gold medal, she has decided to withdraw from the 200m race at the upcoming world championships. She recently explained to Olympics.com:

"Last year, I said that was it,” she said. "And it may possibly be it for me for real and I’ll just focus on the 100m. The double is very hard. It is strenuous. The workload that you need to do it is definitely hard.”