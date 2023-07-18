Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the world's most decorated athletes, is all set to compete in the upcoming Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern in Lucerne, Switzerland. The event will commence on July 20. The official handle of Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern took to social media to welcome Fraser-Pryce.

The organizers expressed that it was their honor to welcome the Jamaican star athlete. The three-time Olympic gold medalist would be competing in her first 100m race this season. She had last competed in the 100m finals in the Diamond League held in Zurich, Switzerland, on September 8, 2022.

"What an honour to welcome Shelly- Ann Fraser-Pryce at Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern 2023" said the organizers on their social media handle. "Can't wait to see Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce in Lucerne" , they said.

The 36-year-old Jamaican athlete suffered a major injury in her knee while training earlier this year, which kept her from participating in the Absa Kip Keino Classic Meet held in May 2023 at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. She had conveyed her disappointment at not being able to compete, saying:

"I'm deeply disappointed to share that I will not be competing at the Kip Keino Classic. I was truly looking forward to kick-off my season at one of the greatest athletic events in East Africa." (Via The Eastern African)

The Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, established in 1987, takes place in June-July and is usually held at the Stadion Allmend in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's performance in past 100m races

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has an admirable record in her previous 100m races. Apart from winning two Individual gold medals in the Olympics — in Beijing in 2008 and in London in 2012 — she has also secured a silver and a bronze in the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, respectively.

Fraser-Pryce has collected five Individual gold medals in World Athletics Championships so far. The five-time World Champion created a world lead in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States, in 2022, with a timing of 10.67 seconds. She has managed to grab the individual gold medal four times in 100m in the Diamond League series in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2022.

After last competing in 100m in 2022, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has once again committed herself to competing in the upcoming Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern with all her strength and grit. It's only a matter of time before fans witness the eight-time Olympic medalist add another gold medal to her accumulated gems.