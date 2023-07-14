Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has just signed a three-year deal with Switzerland-based luxury watchmakers Richard Mille.

In an illustrious career, the 36-year-old has been a five-time 100m world champion and a two-time 100m Olympic champ. Now, to extend her reach beyond the realm of track and field, Fraser-Pryce has signed her second International sponsor after Nike.

The watchmakers plan to have Shelly-Ann wear their watch as she takes the field at the World Athletics Championships next month in Budapest. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will look to extend her record to six world championships.

Fraser-Pryce now joins athletes such as Didier Drogba, Yohan Blake, Rafael Nadal, and Fernando Alonso in the Richard Mille family.

The deal will also fund Shelly-Ann's Pocket Rocket Foundation, which provides an annual scholarship to Jamaican school student-athletes.

The new, one-of-a-kind deal offered by Richard Mille serves as a testament to the level of Shelly-Ann's impact. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will look to continue to dominate the sport and impact more lives with the added exposure being provided by the watch brand.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will look to build on her glorious career

The World Athletics Championships are almost upon us. As such, the legendary Jamaican sprinter will be hoping to etch her name in the history books as possibly the greatest female sprinter of all time.

In a career spanning over two decades, Fraser-Pryce has already achieved what many can only dream about. In 2008, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the first Jamaican woman to ever win an Olympic gold medal in the 100m sprint. It was followed by a gold medal at the Berlin Championships.

In the following Olympics, Fraser-Pryce successfully defend her Olympic title, becoming only the third woman to do so.

In 2013, she became the first woman to ever win the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m title at the World Championships. In Brazil, three years later, she added a bronze medal to her collection, becoming the first woman to win a medal in three consecutive Olympics.

Having added a silver medal at the Tokyo Games, she now stands as the only woman to have won medals at four different Olympic events.

Shelly-Ann won a record-breaking fifth World title in 2022 during the Championships in Eugene by running below 10.7 seconds for the seventh time in her career.

She will now aim to bring home a sixth world title, adding to her ongoing record.