Sha'Carri Richardson set to face off against Shericka Jackson in upcoming Silesia Diamond League Meet

Sha'Carri Richardson is set to compete against Shericka Jackson in the upcoming Silesia Diamond League that will be held in Silesia, Poland on July 16.

Both Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson are coming of emphatic victories at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships and 2023 Jamaica Track and Field Championships, respectively.

Richardson and Shericka both reigned supreme in the 100m event. The Jamaican sprinter is the world's top female sprinter in the 100m event. Competing in the 2023 Jamaica Track and Field Championships, Jackson ran a world leading time of 10.65s in the 100m finals. The run saw her clock the world's fastest time this season.

Meanwhile Sha'Carri Richardson clocked a time of 10.71s in the heats of the 100m event at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. The American sprinter's run was the fastest time this season before it was overtaken by Shericka Jackson's run in the 100m finals at Jamaica Track and Field Championships.

Two of the worlds fastest women and leading sprinters in the 100m are set to compete in Poland this weekend. It is a very rare occurence for two of the world's leading sprinters to compete in the same event with the World Athletics Championships approaching.

According to NBC sports, Sha'Carri and Shericka have combined for seven of the ten fastest times in this season's 100m.

Who are the other athletes that are going to compete alongside Sha'Carri Richardson?

The 100m of the Silesia Diamond League will be held on July 16. A total of eight sprinters are set to compete for the 100m title, including Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson.

Richardson is not the only American competing for the 100m title at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland. Two other American sprinters are also set to run in Poland. Tokyo Olympics Silver medallist in the 4x100m relay, Aleia Hobbs, and World Championships relay gold medallist, Twanisha Terry, will compete alongside Richardson.

European Championships relay silver medallist and Polish Track and Field athlete Ewa Swoboda will also run in the Diamond League leg held in her country. New Zealand's Zoe Hobbs who has a personal best time of 10.96 in the 100m will also be on track on Sunday.

Gold medallist in the 100m event of the 2022 European Championships, Gina Luckenkemper of Germany, will also compete for the 100m title. British sprinter Daryll Neita and Bahamian sprinter Anthonique Strachan are also named in the entry list for the 100m race on Sunday. Here is the entry list as revealed on the official Diamond League website:

Hobbs, Aleia (USA) Hobbs, Zoe (NZL) Jackson, Shericka (JAM) Luckenkemper, Gina (GER) Neita, Daryll (GBR) Richardson, Sha'Carri (USA) Strachan, Anthonique (BAH) Swoboda, Ewa (POL) Terry, Twanisha (USA)

