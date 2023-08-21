2023 World Athletics Championships Schedule Today: Schedule, start time, live stream details and more | Day 3

Day two of the 2023 World Athletics Championships ended with Noah Lyles conquering the men's 100m finals. The World Athletics Championships began on August 19 in Budapest, and so far, two days of events have been completed.

Yesterday in the women's heptathlon, Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Team Great Britain claimed her second World Championships gold medal ahead of USA's Anna Hall, who was touted as the favorite to win the women's heptathlon title. Hence we can expect similar exciting action on day three as well.

Day three will feature women's 100m semifinals and finals. In the women's 100m heats, which were held yesterday, Sha'Carri Richardson was the quickest with a time of 10.92. Shericka Jackson and Richardson will compete in semifinal 2 of the women's 100m on day three.

Just like the women's 100m, the semifinals and finals of men's 110m hurdles will also be held on day three. The other two finals that will be held on day three are the men's triple jump final and the men's discus throw final.

Apart from the finals of the above-mentioned events, the women's 400m semifinals will take place.

Day 3 Schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

The events have been scheduled to be held only during the afternoon session on day three. The Day 3 schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website, is attached below:

Afternoon Session

18:40 - W Pole Vault (Qualification)

18:50 - W 400 Metres Hurdles (Heats)

19:35 - M 400 Metres Hurdles (Semi-Final)

19:40 - M Triple Jump (Final)

20:05 - M 110 Metres Hurdles (Semi-Final)

20:30 - M Discus Throw (Final)

20:35 - W 100 Metres (Semi-Final)

21:10 - W 400 Metres (Semi-Final)

21:40 - M 110 Metres Hurdles (Final)

21:50 - W 100 Metres Hurdles (Final)

The above-mentioned timings are in local time.

Where to watch day three of 2023 World Athletics Championships?

Viewers in the USA, UK, Canada, India, Germany, and the Netherlands can watch day three of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on the below-mentioned sites and channels.

United States of America: Fans in the USA can watch the events on NBC, CNBC, and USA.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the World Athletics Championships on BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Red Button 1.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the events on CBC.

India: Fans in India can view the events of the World Athletics Championships in the Jio Cinema app.

Germany: Fans in Germany can watch day three of the World Championships on ARD and ZDF.

Netherlands: Viewers in the Netherlands can watch the events on NPO1 and NPO3.