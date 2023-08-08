“3 golds, a world record in the 200m” - Noah Lyles eyes history at 2023 World Athletics Championships

American athlete Noah Lyles is in the making to create a world record in the 200m race at the upcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships. Moreover, if he manages to win the event, he would be placed next to legendary athletes like Usain Bolt and Allyson Felix with his world record.

Over the years, Lyles has presented a stunning display of his athletic prowess at several national and international forums. The 200m Olympic bronze medallist boasts three gold medals and a silver medal at the 2019 and 2022 World Championships. Among his three golds, Lyles achieved two at the 200m race during the 2019 and 2022 World Championships.

At the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, the 26-year-old athlete is targeting to win another gold medal in the 200m race. Not only will it be a milestone win for Noah Lyles, but it would make him the third athlete in history to win three consecutive world 200m titles after Allyson Felix and Usain Bolt.

Noah Lyles at London Athletics Meet

In an interview with NBC Sports recently, Lyles shared his greatest aspiration and thought process ahead of the World Championships in Budapest.

“There is what I will accept, and then there’s what my greatest expectation is,” he said.

Besides the 200m race, Lyles will also be vying for gold at the 100m and U.S. men’s 4x100m relay.

“What I will accept is grabbing a medal in the 100m, whatever color, and winning the 200m. My greatest aspiration is that I will grab three golds, gain a world record in the 200m,” he added.

Usain Bolt, who possesses four gold medals in the 200m event, achieved his third consecutive gold at the 2013 Moscow World Championships. On the other hand, 37-year-old Allyson Felix won her third gold medal at the 200m event at the 2009 Berlin World Championships.

Noah Lyles broke Usain Bolt’s long-standing record

Noah Lyles at Weltklasse Zurich 2022 - Diamond League

At the London Diamond League last month, Lyles continued to chase one of Usain Bolt’s long-standing records. The 26-year-old smashed the retired Jamaican athlete’s world record of winning 34 sub-20s 200m races with his 35th win.

Initially, at the 2023 New York City Grand Prix, Lyles tied Bolt’s record of 34 wins in the 200m within a time frame of 19.38 seconds. Finally, at the Diamond League, he edged out the legend by finishing the race within 19:47 seconds.

Not only did Noah Lyles gain his 35th win against Usain Bolt, but it also made his timing, the 10th best in the history of a Diamond League event in London.

Moreover, the race proved to be more of an achievement for Lyles as he competed against strong competitors like Zharnel Hughes and Letsile Tebogo.