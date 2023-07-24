Noah Lyles breaks Usain Bolt’s long-standing record at London Diamond League

Two-time world champion Noah Lyles recently conquered one of Usain Bolt’s records at the London Diamond League. On Sunday, July 23, Lyles smashed the retired Jamaican athlete’s world record of winning 34 sub-20s 200m races.

Track and field sprinter Noah Lyles specializes in 100m and 200m races. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist also possesses two world champion titles in the 200m category. In June 2023, he tied Bolt’s record of 34 wins in the 200m within a time frame of 19.38 seconds. Moreover, in his latest race, Lyles edged past the legendary athlete with his 35th win.

Travis Miller @travismillerx13 pic.twitter.com/RPuxdLRbdP Noah Lyles breaks Usain Bolt's record and has now run the most sub-20s 200m races in WORLD HISTORY!

On Sunday, Lyles surpassed Bolt by securing his 35th win within a time frame of 19:47 seconds. With that timing, the 26-year-old has also become the 10th-best time in the history of a Diamond League event in London. Moreover, his victory seemed even more significant, given that he won against contenders like Zharnel Hughes and Letsile Tebogo.

To celebrate his win and announce to the world his milestone achievement, Lyles shared a brief statement on his social media. He reshared a Twitter account;s post highlighting his performance at the Diamond League and wrote:

“And with that, the record is now mine”, Lyles said.

Noah Lyles, OLY @LylesNoah @travismillerx13 And with that the record is now mine

Noah Lyles once commented on his comparison with Usain Bolt

Noah Lyles at Meeting de Paris - Diamond League

Noah Lyles' caliber has often seen him being compared to iconic Usain Bolt. However, in an earlier interview, Lyles was asked to share his views on the same. The American stated that he was trying to make an identity for himself rather than emulating Bolt.

In early July, Lyles appeared in an interview with USATF, where he was asked about coaches comparing him to Bolt.

"I bet coaches and agents will be like, don`t you want to be like Usain Bolt? I don`t want to be like Usain Bolt; I want to be like Noah Lyles," he said.

He further expressed that he wanted to be the best version of himself in his career. Lyles specified that he was not aiming to become the next Usain Bolt.

He concluded by saying that he would have to leave the sport before hearing about the comparisons with the Jamaican legend.

"I thought I was going to have to leave the sport and be done with it before I heard something like that."

Fans will see Noah Lyles perform next in the World Athletics Championships in August 2023.