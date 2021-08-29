"3 medals in a day" - Twitter salutes Army man Vinod Kumar for winning Paralympic discus throw bronze

India's glorious day at the Paralympics ended with yet another medal. This time it was Vinod Kumar, who won a bronze medal for India in the men's discus throw F52 event.

The Indian broke the Asian record with his stunning 19.91-meter throw. He came in as the fifth thrower and had to wait a long time to confirm a medal. But it was all worth it, as he ended the day with his first Paralympics medal. Here's more on what transpired during the event.

India's Vinod Kumar bags bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Vinod Kumar started the competition with a modest 17.46-meter throw. He very well knew he needed to produce something special if he wanted to finish at the podium after throwing 18.32 and 17.7 meters with his next two attempts.

With just three attempts left, the former army man breached the 19-meter mark in all of his final three throws. However, his fifth attempt of 19.91 meters was his best of the evening. In the process, he broke the Asian record with that throw, which helped him get to the second position after five throwers completed their attempts.

With three more athletes left, the Indian was in medal contention. He moved into third place after Croatia's Velimir Sandor marginally bettered him with a 19.98-meter throw. The last thrower of the event was Lativia's Aigars Apinis, who had a personal best of 21-meters.

However, his performance on the evening was not enough to get to the podium, as he only managed a best throw of 19.54-meter, which meant Vinod Kumar took home the bronze medal.

Twitter reacts to Vinod Kumar's bronze medal-winning performance

Enjoying their most successful day at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, the Indian contingent bagged three medals on Super Sunday. Vinod Kumar's event was the last one for India on the day.

As soon as news of Kumar's bronze got out, elated fans took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian on his stellar bronze medal performance in the Japanese capital.

Edited by Bhargav