4 months post pregnancy, Shaunae Miller-Uibo features in Team Bahamas for 2023 World Athletics Championships

Mother of one, Shaunae Miller-Uibo has been unstoppable post-pregnancy. The 29-year-old athlete has recently featured in the list of 11 Bahamian athletes set to compete at the upcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. In fact, the two-time Olympic champion is one of the five women athletes who will be competing at the international track and field platform.

In February 2023, Shaunae Miller broke the news of her pregnancy with her husband and Estonian athlete Maicel Uibo. Later on, in April the couple gave birth to their first child, a baby boy.

Within three months, she returned to athletics and participated in the heptathlon event at the Bahamian Championship. Recently, she also competed in the 200m race in the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland.

Recently, when a Twitter page shared the list of Bahamian athletes set to compete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships, it also featured new mother Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Besides her, there were other Bahamian athletes on the women’s list. It included Anthonique Strachan Devynne Charlton, Charisma Taylor, and Rhema Otabor.

Track Spice 🌶️ @trackspice 11 member Team Bahamas for World Championship



WOMEN

Anthonique Strachan

Devynne Charlton

Shaunae Miller-Uibo

Charisma Taylor

Rhema Otabor



MEN

Laquan Nairn

Shakeem Smith

Steven Gardiner

Donald Thomas

Alonzo Russell

Last year, the mother of one, won her first world championship gold medal in Eugene, at the 400m race. Moreover, she holds two gold medals in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics in the mentioned event.

After dominating the 400m race, Miller has decided to return to the 200m, an event in which she was equally a champion.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo on focusing on the 200m races

Shaunae Miller-Uibo at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Eight

29-year-old Shaunae Miller-Uibo is known both as a 400m and 200m sprinter. However, for a larger part of her career, she excelled in the 400m race.

In 2017, she won a bronze medal in the 200m event at the London World Championships. Nevertheless, Miller grabbed the gold medal in it consecutively for three years at the 2017, 2018, and 2019 Diamond League.

However, recently, when she won her first gold medal in the 400m at the world championship, she decided that it was time to return to 200m and conquer it as well. In an interview with Olympics.com, Miller explained:

“Like I said, I’m over the moon about all I have accomplished in this event, and I’m so proud of myself. We finally ticked everything off and it’s been a long journey, and I’m just proud of the moment."

Furthermore, she talked about focusing on the 200m event:

“But for me it’s just about going to my first love now with the 200 [metres] and just properly getting some training into it and just focussing on that.”