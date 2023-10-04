"70th medal for India & equals all-time highest tally from 2018" - Fans celebrate Manju Rani & Ram Baboo's 35km race walk bronze at Asian Games 2023

India began Wednesday, October 4, on a promising note as race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event at the 2023 Asian Games.

Baboo came in fourth, while Manju finished sixth to win the third prize, pipping Hong Kong to a place on the podium with a time of 5:51:14. They finished behind China (5:16:41) and Japan (5:22:11), who won the gold and silver medals, respectively.

The bronze medal also shows India's overall improvement in athletics, with their medal tally at the 2023 Asian Games comprising four gold, 10 silver, and nine bronze medals - 23 in total.

Rani and Baboo's bronze is also India’s 70th medal (15 gold, 26 silver, and 29 bronze) in Hangzhou, equaling their haul from the 2018 edition of the event - the best-ever medal tally by the country in the history of the competition.

Fans took to social media to celebrate Rani and Baboo, with many congratulating the pair for their achievement and also reaching the milestone 70 medals mark.

"Medal No. 70 for India. India's 1st medal (Bronze) of the day thanks to Manju Rani & Ram Baboo in 35km Race Walk Mixed Team event. With that India has EQUALLED its medal tally from last edition (best ever in Asian Games history). #AsianGames2023," said one fan.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Manju Rani and Ram Baboo winning the bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event at the 2023 Asian Games:

