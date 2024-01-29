89-year-old Flo Meiler shines at the USATF New England and East Region Masters Indoor Championship, oldest athlete in track events

Masters icon Flo Meiler is the oldest in the track, and the second-oldest athlete in overall events to compete at the USATF New England and East Region Masters Indoor Championship 2024 at the age of 89. On January 28, 2024, Meiler participated in multiple athletics disciplines at the meeting held in Providence, Rhode Island.

Popularly known as Flo, she competed in the women's 60m track event, where she clocked a time of 14.77s. In addition, she participated in field events like high jump (0.90m), long jump (1.95m), shot put (5.66m), weight throw (6.24m), and super weight (4.26m) disciplines.

Meiler also finished higher than a lot of her competitors who were younger than her in events like the shot put (4th among 5 participants) and weight throw (4th out of 6 competitors).

The results of the meeting were shared by the New England Association of USA Track & Field on their website. The USATF New England and East Region Masters Indoor Championship was an event for master athletes over the age of 25. The oldest athlete who participated in the competition was Hala Lawrence, at 94.

Last year in August, at the USA Track & Field Masters Outdoors Combined Events National Championships, she became the oldest American woman to participate in Decathlon in the sanctioned meet. The event saw her competing in the 100m, 400m, and 1,500m, high hurdles, long jump, high jump, pole vault, discus throw, shot put and javelin throw events.

She spoke about setting her favorite record to date at the meet via "mychampionvalley" website, stating:

“I got this one little medal for being the first 89-year-old to do the decathlon.”

Flo Meiler spent the majority of her life playing tennis and water skiing before switching to being a track and field athlete. She has won over 1,040 medals, and the tally continues to grow.

The biggest supporter of Flo Meiler is her husband

Flo Meiler in action at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships 2022

According to Flo Meiler, her husband Gene is his biggest supporter. Gene is the person who has done elaborate documentation of her sports career.

In the interview, she said:

“He’s my biggest supporter. I mean he’s the one that writes everything down for all my different events.”

One can witness her medals arranged like windchimes all over her waterfront home located in Shelburne, VT, in addition to the multiple pictures, framed newspaper articles, and awards.

Apart from her sporting achievements, Flo and Gene have a son who assists them with their Vermont residence and a daughter residing nearby in Burlington, Vermont. Both of them were adopted by Flo and Gene. Additionally, Flo has four granddaughters and two great-grandsons.