'A Star is born': Twitter ecstatic after Shaili Singh's stunning silver medal performance at the  U-20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi

India's young brigade put a fantastic end to their final day campaign at the World U-20 Athletics Championships. Long Jumper Shaili Singh cruised to glory as she won a silver medal for India. At the end of the 5-day event, India won a total of 3 medals, making this the most successful campaign at the event for the nation.

Shaili came into the event ranked World No. 2. She took the lead after her stunning 6.59-meter jump, but a jaw-dropping effort from Ukraine's Maja Askaj meant she had to settle for silver. Here's more on what transpired during the long jump event.

Shaili Singh has won 🥈 in Women's Long Jump at the U20 World Athletics Championships at Nairobi, Kenya



Her best attempt was 6.59m



🥇Maja Åskag 🇸🇪 - 6.60m

🥉Mariia Horielova 🇺🇦 -6.50m



📸 Athletics Federation of India#WorldAthleticsU20 pic.twitter.com/K6q9DbFnAo — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 22, 2021

Long jumper Shaili Singh wins silver in Nairobi

Shaili Singh started with a moderate 6.34-meter jump on her first two attempts. She then leapt through her other competitors to take the lead with a stunning 6.59-meter jump. This could have been the best jump of her career, but due to a tailwind of 2.2m/s, this jump will not be counted as her PB.

However, Shaili's performance was bettered by European Junior Champion Maja Askaj. The youngster executed a stunning 6.60-meter jump to take the lead by just 1cm. Shaili tried her level best to breach this mark but did not succeed and she was only able to pull off a 6.37-meter jump in her final attempt. The disappointment was clearly seen on the face of the youngster, as she knew that she missed out on the gold medal by the slightest of margins.

Twitter reacts to Shaili Singh's silver medal

Shaili Singh was a highly rated medal prospect for India at the event in Nairobi. Fans were excited to catch a glimpse of her on the World Athletics YouTube channel. Although the broadcast didn't show the whole coverage of the event, fans kept waiting for the updates on Twitter. Once the final jump was done, the Indians knew that she had done enough to grab the silver. They took to their social media handles to appreciate her silver medal effort in Nairobi.

1cm. That's what Shaili Singh falls short of gold by! She wins silver in the women's long jump at the U-20 Athletics Worlds' with a wind assisted clearance of 6.59m. Gold to Maja Askag of Sweden with a jump of 6.60m.But this won't be the last we have heard of the girl from Jhansi pic.twitter.com/dOLb3iUf0b — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 22, 2021

The leap that won Shaili Singh the silver. India's 7th medal ever at the World Athletics U20 C'ship.

Missed the Gold by just 1cm. pic.twitter.com/WLgP2Tc6xC — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) August 22, 2021

Shaili Singh has won the Silver🥈 !

World Athletics U20 Championships,Nairobi



A personal best, she registered a jump of 6.59m in the long jump event final.



• Shaili trains under Robert Bobby, the husband of Indian veteran Anju Bobby George, at the SAI NCE, Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/2KiFmYY8K0 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 22, 2021

So it’s silver for #ShailiSingh she was as close as is possible. Just 1 cm. Well done and many congratulations. Great result and great talent. @anjubobbygeorg1 @afiindia @Adille1 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 22, 2021

Medal Alert 🥈



Shaili Singh Wins Silver in Long Jump (6.59)



Missed Gold by 1cm she was so disappointed !



You'll get that Gold Soon Shaili Singh#WorldAthleticsU20Championships pic.twitter.com/6fAlDx52hC — ಹರ್ಷ 🐼 (@grharsh) August 22, 2021

#WorldAthleticsU20



Shaili Singh 🥈. The 17-year-old, mentored by Anju Bobby George and Bobby George, becomes first Indian to win a long jump medal at U20 Worlds. And the 2nd Indian to win a global long jump medal after Anju. Loved her reactions at the end. She wanted that gold. pic.twitter.com/pkpQF4gMAX — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 22, 2021

Shaili Singh wins Silver in Women's Long Jump at World U-20 Athletics Championship 🥈🇮🇳



She misses out on the Gold by 1cm She had a best jump of 6.59m



well-done #ShailiSingh 🧡🇮🇳#WorldAthleticsU20 pic.twitter.com/y1ZG7rKABD — LibinLal🇮🇳 (@LibinLeo2) August 22, 2021

Well done shaili singh for winning silver medal, missed gold, hope you will win more medals for india pic.twitter.com/j0l02X9nPF — Amit Verma (@amitverma690) August 22, 2021

6.59m Jump of Shaili Singh 😍😍



Missed Gold by just a cm.#WorldAthleticsU20pic.twitter.com/A7WtRy7mfc — Mukesh Srivastwa (@marvelousmukesh) August 22, 2021

Watch out this young lady Shaili Singh for Paris Olympics ..She will be medal contender if everything goes well @vijaylokapally @ThePreityEffect @gurkiratsgill pic.twitter.com/NZ3MEr1Hxo — Ashwani Rana (@Ashwani20141362) August 22, 2021

Its a super proud moment for 🇮🇳



LONG JUMPER SHAILI SINGH WINS A SILVER MEDAL with a jump of 6.59m in #WorldAthleticsU20Championships



Congratulations @afiindia@anjubobbygeorg1 pic.twitter.com/p52uvOrpYI — Rahul Trehan (@imrahultrehan) August 22, 2021

A star is born ⭐ #ShailiSingh has just clinched Silver with a phenomenal Personal Best of 6.59 (shattering her previous PB of 6.48) at the #WorldAthleticsU20Championships Remember the name! More power to you, girl 😊🙌👊 Special mention to her coaches Anju and Robert George! — Siddharth Pandey (@SportifiedSid) August 22, 2021

Third medal for #India at the #WorldAthleticsU20



Long Jumper #ShailiSingh wins 🥈 for 🇮🇳 with a jump of 6.59m



She trains at SAI Bangalore and is trained by veteran long jumper @anjubobbygeorg1 and husband Robert Bobby George



Way to go champ!#Athletics pic.twitter.com/3uBYFWiVUN — PIB in KERALA (@PIBTvpm) August 22, 2021

