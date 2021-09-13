AFI to appoint foreign experts in five disciplines to give fillip to junior development programme in India

To strengthen India's junior development program, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) plans to appoint foreign experts in the future to oversee junior national camps. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla revealed the same during a virtual meeting on Monday (September 13).

Sumariwalla was interacting with the media after a two-day AFI Executive Council Meeting that concluded on Monday in Jaipur. According to him, the AFI will appoint foreign experts only in events that have been identified by the federation in the past. The Indian coaches will assist those foreign experts during the national camp.

“Foreign experts will be appointed in events that have the potential to earn medals at the senior level in major competitions including Asian Games and Olympics. The foreign experts will be assisted by the Indian coaches,” added Sumariwalla.

AFI will only focus on events with potential to win medals at world level: Adille Sumariwalla

AFI, in the past, had identified 400m, long jump, triple jump and javelin throws in both men and women’s category in the senior group. Racewalks are the only distance event identified by the organization.

At the recently concluded World U20 Athletics Championships held in Kenya, India won silver in the men’s 10km race walk and women’s long jump. The lone bronze medal came in the 4x400m mixed relay event.

“Ten years back when we started focusing on javelin, the feedback wasn’t good. At the Tokyo Olympic Games, India won gold in men’s javelin throw through Neeraj Chopra. The AFI will only focus on events where there is potential to win medals at the world level and not in events where there is no chance of podium finish,” said Sumariwalla.

The AFI will also initiate a talent identification program at the district level in the future. The federation, however, didn't elaborate on the procedure they will be adopting to scout talent. Sumariwalla also said:

“Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka are the five states identified by the federation. The AFI would add more pockets in future to scout new crop of talent.”

Also Read

The AFI has also decided to conduct the National Open Athletics Championships in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand from 2022.

“From 2022, Jamshedpur will be the venue for the National Open Athletics Championships for the next five years. The AFI in coordination with corporate house will also run an athletics academy in Jamshedpur,” concluded Sumariwalla.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra