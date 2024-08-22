"After losing, you learn a lot" - Simran Sharma better prepared for the Paralympics this time

The grand stage of Paralympics has seen some of the most inspiring real life stories reach a successful climax. As the 2024 edition looms, para-athletes from around the world gear up to script their crowning moment.

One such athlete is India's Simran Sharma. Born as a premature baby after only a six-and-a-half month term, Simran suffered from vision impairment from birth. But her iron will and unconditional support from her family has helped her become a world champion. Now, in her second appearance at the quadrennial Games, she is aiming for a medal at the Paralympics.

Three years ago at Tokyo, Simran competed in the Women's 100m sprint in the T13 category. She finished 5th in the heat and failed to qualify for the final. Though, this time at Paris, things are a little different.

Trending

"Hopes are big," said Simran in a recent interview with All India Radio. "I learnt a lot from Tokyo. I got to know about my shortcomings. I was carrying an injury at that time. Now I am recovered. I have learnt a lot.

"Obviously, after losing, you learn about your shortcomings. I have worked on those things. I have improved upon those things," she added.

At Paris, Simran would be competing in two events - Women's 100m sprint and Women's 200m sprint - both in the T12 category. She won silver medals in both the events at the Para-Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China.

More recently, Simran clocked her career-best timing of 24.95 seconds in the 200m sprint which also earned her gold at the World Para Athletics Championship 2024.

"I got a medal at the World Championship. Now, I hope to bring a medal for my country at the (Para) Olympics too," said Simran.

Simran's husband Gajendra Singh has been a pillar of support. An army man by profession, Singh is also Simran's coach and helps her to be in discipline.

"He teaches me everything because he is the coach." said Simran about her husband. "As far as discipline is concerned, it is the first thing in army. Even in sports, it is about discipline. Without discipline you cannot become a top-level sportsperson. If you don’t have discipline, you won’t be able to reach anywhere."

In 2019, Singh had sold a plot of land in order to fund Simran's participation at the World Para Grand Prix held in Dubai. This event served as a springboard as it is where Simran reached her first big final.

"If the preparations are tough, the competition would never feel tough" - Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma goes into the Paris Paralympics as a much improved athlete than what she was at Tokyo, three years ago. She has the confidence of the accolades she has won at big stages over the last three years. Yet, she realises that the competition would be tough.

This time Simran is assured that her training has prepped her well.

"Our preparations are “tough”. If the preparations are tough, the competition would never feel tough. So, it is about preparations," said Simran in the same interview.

Simran further explained that her training is directed towards deploying energy in short bursts. After all, that is what is required in the events she competes in.

"You don’t need much stamina. You need speed," she elucidated. "Speed comes from training. Long distance runners have a different training routine to us. Our training is explosive. Whatever we do, we have to do it at speed. We polish our speed and it increases gradually (with time)."

Simran Sharma has indeed worked hard to get to this stage. As the marquee event approaches, she is prepared to give it her all.

"My mentality says that if we have worked hard for something for four years, stayed awake for it, fallen on the ground, felt dizzy and even thrown up, then maybe we should remember everything we have gone through to get here. If we remember all that when we are there, we will give our best," she added.

The Paris Paralympics 2024 are set to commence on August 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback