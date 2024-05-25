World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Simran Sharma secures gold medal in women’s 200m; Preethi Pal and Navdeep clinch bronze medals

Simran Sharma secured the gold medal for India in the women’s 200m T12 event on the last day of the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 on Saturday, May 25.

Simran clocked her personal best of 24.95 seconds to move past Darlenys de La Cruz Severino from the Dominican Republic, clocking 25.08 seconds. Lorraine Gomes de Aguiar from Brazil settled for the silver medal, clocking 25.40 seconds.

On the other hand, in the women’s 100m T35 event, Preethi Pal clinched the bronze medal with her personal best, clocking 14.43 secs. China’s Zhou Xia and Guo Qianqian bagged gold and silver medals, clocking 14.06 seconds and 14.35 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the men’s javelin throw F41 event, Navdeep threw his season’s best of 42.82m in his fifth attempt to settle for the bronze medal.

Furthermore, India was awarded silver and bronze in the men’s javelin throw F46 event in the World Para Athletics Championships after winning a protest against second-place finisher Dinesh Priyantha Herath of Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan was improperly classified in the javelin throw F46 category. Ultimately, Rinku and Ajeet Singh were awarded silver and bronze medals, respectively.

A look at the medalists in the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 (Indians only)

Indian para-athletes ended the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 on the sixth position with 17 medals, including six gold, five silver, and six bronze medals. In the 2023 edition, India bagged only 10 medals.

Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav - Silver Medal

Women's Club Throw F51 - Kashish Lakra - Silver Medal

Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan - Gold Medal

Women's 400m T20 - Deeptji Jeevanji - Gold Medal

Women's 200m T35 - Preethi Pal - Bronze Medal

Men's Shot Put F46 - Sachin Khilari - Gold Medal

Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sandeep - Bronze Medal

Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit - Gold Medal

Men's High Jump T63 - Mariyappan Thangavelu - Gold Medal

Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar - Silver Medal

Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya - Silver Medal

Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir - Bronze Medal

Men’s javelin throw F46 - Rinku Hooda - Silver Medal

Men's Javelin Throw F46 - Ajeet Singh - Bronze Medal

Women's 100m T35 - Preethi Pal - Bronze Medal

Women's 200m T12 - Simran - Gold Medal

Men's Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep - Bronze Medal