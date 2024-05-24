World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Rinku Hooda secures bronze medal in javelin throw

Rinku Hooda bagged the bronze medal in the men’s javelin throw F46 final event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 on Friday, May 24. However, other Indian javelin throwers Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar couldn’t create an impact.

In his fifth attempt, Rinku delivered his best throw of 62.77m to clinch India’s 13th medal and fourth bronze in the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships 2024.

Guillermo Varona from Cuba and Dinesh Priyantha from Sri Lanka grabbed the gold and silver medals, respectively, with throws of 65.16m and 64.59m.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Ajeet Singh settled for the fourth spot with a best throw of 62.11m. World record holder and Asian Para Games champion Sundar Singh Gurjar couldn’t make it big, failing to reach the 60m mark, settling for the eighth spot with a throw of 59.03m.

Nevertheless, all three javelin throwers have secured the Paris Paralympics 2024 quotas.

On the other hand, India failed to bag a medal in the men's shot put F51 event. India’s Hokato Sema (13.97m) and Soman Rana (13.68m) finished in the fourth and sixth positions, respectively.

Moreover, Simran qualified for the semi-finals of the women's 200m T12 category with the season-best time of 25.26 seconds. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Saturday, May 25.

A look at the medalists in the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 (Indians only)

Indian para-athletes have clinched 13 medals so far in the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships 2024. India is expected to better its medal tally with just one more day to go in the event.

Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav - Silver Medal

Women's Club Throw F51 - Kashish Lakra - Silver Medal

Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan - Gold Medal

Women's 400m T20 - Deeptji Jeevanji - Gold Medal

Women's 200m T35 - Preethi Pal - Bronze Medal

Men's Shot Put F46 - Sachin Khilari - Gold Medal

Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sandeep - Bronze Medal

Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit - Gold Medal

Men's High Jump T63 - Mariyappan Thangavelu - Gold Medal

Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar - Silver Medal

Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya - Silver Medal

Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir - Bronze Medal

Men’s javelin throw F46 - Rinku Hooda - Bronze Medal