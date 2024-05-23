World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Monu Ghangas secures Paris Paralympics 2024 spot in Men's Discus Throw

Indian para discus thrower Monu Ghangas has secured his spot in Paris Paralympics 2024 with his best throw of 34.70m in the Men’s Discus Throw F11 event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Kobe, Japan, on Thursday. However, it was not enough to clinch a medal as Monu settled for the fourth position in the eight-member final.

Oney Tapia from Italy clinched the gold medal in the final with a best throw of 42.76m while Mahdi Olad from Iran secured the silver medal with a throw of 42.36m. The bronze medal was grabbed by Bil Marnikavic from Australia with a throw of 37.82m.

Notably, the minimum qualification standard for the Paris Paralympics 2024 in the Men's Discus Throw F11 event has been set at 29m.

Though the medal eluded Monu Ghangas in the World Para Athletics Championships 2024, the Indian para-athlete would be confident of putting up a strong show and ending on the podium in the upcoming Paris Paralympics 2024, scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8.

It’s important to note that Monu previously secured the bronze medal in the F11 Discus Throw event at the Asian Para Games 2023 in China. Later, he clinched the gold medal at the Khelo India Para Games 2023 with a best throw of 34.23m.

A look at the medallists in the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 (Indians only)

Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav - Silver Medal

Women's Club Throw F51 - Kashish Lakra - Silver Medal

Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan - Gold Medal

Women's 400m T20 - Deeptji Jeevanji - Gold Medal

Women's 200m T35 - Preethi Pal - Bronze Medal

Men's Shot Put F46 - Sachin Khilari - Gold Medal

Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sandeep - Bronze Medal

Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit - Gold Medal

Men's High Jump T63 - Mariyappan Thangavelu - Gold Medal

Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar - Silver Medal

Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya - Silver Medal

Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir - Bronze Medal

Indian para-athletes have secured a total of 12 medals so far in the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships 2024. With two more days to go in the event, India is expected to better its medal tally.