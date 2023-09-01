After World Athletics Championships,  Sha’Carri Richardson bags another 100m gold at Zurich Diamond League 2023

100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson seems unstoppable after winning the Diamond League Zürich Weltklasse 2023 meet. On Thursday, August 31, Richarson added another gold to her cabinet, defeating the fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah. Moreover, Richardson won her first-ever Diamond League gold medal.

At the 100m race in Zurich, Sha’Carri Richardson ran a stunning 10.88s. She pulled off the grand victory against Jamaican runners Natasha Morrison and Thompson-Herah. Silver medallist Morrison narrowly edged out third-placed Thompson-Herah in a photo finish, both finishing in 11.00s.

Before competing at the Zurich Diamond League, Sha’Carri Richardson made her debut at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. On Day 3 of the international event, the American athlete won her first-ever world championship gold in the 100m race.

Sha’Carri Richardson at Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

She ran a terrific 10.65s, defeating Jamaican favorite Shericka Jackson and legendary athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. While silver medallist Jackson ran at 10.72s, the five-time 100m world champion Fraser-Pryce settled for a bronze medal at 10.77s.

Besides acing the 100m race, Richardson also competed in the 200m and the 4x100m relay race. Running against reigning 200m world champion Shericka Jackson, the American athlete achieved the bronze medal with a 21.92s time frame.

However, in the 4x100m relay race, she anchored Team USA to a stunning victory, running her best in the last leg against rival Shericka Jackson. Richardson’s fast pace recorded a time frame of 41.03s for the country, which became the fastest time ever at the World Championships.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s downfall before 2023

Richardson at Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Before climbing the success ladder in the 2023 season, Richardson faced a career-low from 2020 to 2022. The American athlete was qualified to compete at her first-ever Olympics in 2020. However, she tested positive for marijuana which led to her ban from the championship that year.

Later on, the 23-year-old said she consumed drugs to deal with the pressure of qualifying for the Olympic Trials while bearing the demise of her biological mother.

After a few months, Sha’Carri Richardson returned to compete at the 2022 USA Track and Field Championships. However, she could not reach the 100m and 200m finals.

At the 2023 Miramar Invitational, Richardson made a strong comeback at the season opener after a gap of 10 months. She won the 100m race, clocking at a legal wind time of 10.77 seconds. But without factoring in the wind component, she recorded an official time of 10.57 seconds, which marked her third-fastest 100-meter finish of all time.