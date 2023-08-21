Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates early before finishing the 100m heats at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson started celebrating even before crossing the finish line on August 20 at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The US sprinter made her debut at the Worlds by competing in the 100m heat with full power. She managed to secure a grand win by clocking a time frame that was under 11 seconds.

After experiencing a series of lows in her career in the past few years, Richardson has returned to the tracks appearing stronger than ever. At her debut race at the world championship, the American athlete finished the 100m race with an impressive time-frame of 10.92s.

Moreover, her timing made her one of three runners to go sub-11 at the competitive heat round. Julien Alfred of St Lucia clocked an impressive timing of 10.99, whereas Poland’s Ewa Swoboda was the third sub-11 runner at 10.98.

Besides her terrific timing at the heat round, what also caught the attention was the celebratory gesture that she performed seconds before crossing the finish line. It seemed like the athlete knew it was her win before she approached the end line. Thus, she began waving her hand in the air and continuing her celebration after she won the race.

Highlighting the moment, the official Twitter page of the World Athletics also shared the video and hyped up the athlete’s performance in its caption:

"10.92 in the 100m heats. Sha'Carri Richardson is on a mission"

Sha’Carri Richardson throws off her wig at the 2023 USA Track and Field Championships

Richardson at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson not only gains attention on tracks with her performance but also with her dramatic gestures. At this year’s US Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Richardson clocked the season’s best 10.82 seconds at the 100m race. Moreover, it made her the national champion in the event.

Although her win made headlines across the nation, her unique gesture moments before kickstarting the race also became a huge highlight.

Minutes before the race started, the athlete took off her iconic orange wig and showed off her long braided hair. Later on, she expressed her intention behind removing her wig in a conversation with Real Talk With Tee:

“I want to show you guys that I am still that girl, but I am better. I am still that girl, but I am stronger. I am still that girl, but I am wiser. So I had to shed old and present the new,” Richardson explained.