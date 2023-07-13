“Makes me feel whole & respect” - Sha’Carri Richardson takes a moment to appreciate a media outlet for its work

Besides being famous for her athletic prowess, Sha’Carri Richardson also hits the headlines for her bold personality. The 23-year-old never steps back from speaking her mind.

Recently, Richardson expressed her views toward a media outlet. No, the athlete did not call it out, instead, she appreciated it for always making her feel respected.

Sha’Carri Richardson is a former LSU athlete who specializes in the 100m and 200m races. Last weekend, she stunned the world with her terrific performance at the 2023 US Track and Field Championship.

The athlete won the 100m race within a time frame of 10.82 seconds, paving her way to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Sha’Carri Richardson @itskerrii twitter.com/realtalkwithte… Tee👑 @realtalkwithtee

explains why she took her wig off before the 100m final at the USATF Outdoor Championships before claiming her tittle…



RAW



#USATFOutdoors #shacarriricharson #trackandfield Sha’Carri Richardson @itskerrii explains why she took her wig off before the 100m final at the USATF Outdoor Championships before claiming her tittle…RAW Sha’Carri Richardson @itskerrii explains why she took her wig off before the 100m final at the USATF Outdoor Championships before claiming her tittle… RAW #USATFOutdoors #shacarriricharson #trackandfield https://t.co/vk34BYWwoD The ONLY Media outlet that makes me feel whole & respect us as people just as much as being an athletes !!🫶🏽 @realtalkwithtee The ONLY Media outlet that makes me feel whole & respect us as people just as much as being an athletes !!🫶🏽 @realtalkwithtee twitter.com/realtalkwithte…

After her terrific performance at the 100m race recently, many media houses praised her performance and also shared Richardson’s interview with them. However, amidst several organizations, the athlete shared the fun interaction video she had with Real Talk With Tee. She also added a special message for it.

"The ONLY Media outlet that makes me feel whole & respect us as people just as much as being an athletes !! @realtalkwithtee"

The video that Sha’Carri Richardson shared was of her answering the burning question of why did she remove her iconic orange wig before starting the 100m race. Perhaps, the athlete loved how the outlet let her express her intention to the world instead of concluding things by themselves.

On the same competition day, FloTrack, a subsidiary of FloSports, posted a picture of the athlete, congratulating her for winning the race. However, along with the picture, it added the "That's how we do it," caption, which was not well taken by Richardson.

To express her dejection for the post light-heartedly, she shared a GIF of Eddie Murphy saying, "We?" The athlete wanted to remind the organization that there was no “We” involved in her win, it was only her hard work that made it possible.

Why did Sha’Carri Richardson remove her orange wig?

2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson’s cap-removing gesture before taking off at the 100m race was an attractive topic for the media to cover. After winning the race, she explained in a video that her action had a specific message for the world.

“I want to show you guys that I am still that girl, but I am better. I am still that girl, but I am stronger. I am still that girl, but I am wiser. So I had to shed old and present the new,” she explained in the video.

Sha’Carri Richardson had faced several lows in her career before 2023. In 2021, she was suspended for marijuana consumption, while last year, she failed to qualify for the World Championships in the 100m race. However, now the athlete has refreshed her life and has evidently come back stronger.

Poll : 0 votes