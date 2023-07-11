“Loved the symbolism,” “different energy now…” Sha'Carri Richardson's orange wig act receives massive reaction from fans

After the 2023 USA Track and Field Championship, Sha'Carri Richardson has been making headlines for taking off her orange wig. The 100m national champion went viral on the internet for her unexpected gesture. Moreover, after knowing Richardson's intention behind it, netizens are showing support for the young athlete.

On Friday, June 7, 23-year-old Richardson dominated the 100m event at the recent USATF Championship by winning it within a time frame of 10.82 seconds. Before starting with the race, the sprinter threw out her orange wig, with a special intention. The athlete explained to a reporter that her gesture was to tell the world that she was back but with a sense of newness.

“I want to show you guys that I am still that girl, but I am better. I am still that girl, but I am stronger. I am still that girl, but I am wiser. So I had to shed the old and present the new,” she explained in the social media video.

Sha'Carri Richardson’s quirky act was hugely welcomed with loud cheers from fans in the stadium. Moreover, after learning her explanation, netizens could not resist applauding her attitude towards a comeback.

Fans were proud to learn that Richardson has truly worked on herself in the past two years. One fan wrote:

"Good to see her growing as a person. She is young. I also think with the right company, she could be an interesting and dynamic spokesperson. She has charisma, and I believe the young people will relate to her. She has taken good counsel about not being back but being better!"

Many expressed love for her positive attitude:

"Her attitude and approach is way better and more humble. Progress we all make mistakes in life. Congrats to her"

"I knew it!!! Loved the symbolism."

"She definitely has a different energy now..."

A fan wrote about Sha'Carri Richardson's chances of winning:

"I can’t wait for her to take gold at the Olympics!"

Fans continued expressing their love for the young athlete:

"She did that and I LOVED it. It was too funny though!!!"

"I like @itskerrii.. she suppose to be here!!! Run lady, RUN!!!"

"So proud of you sista"

Sha'Carri Richardson boasts of confidence after her grand win

Sha'Carri Richardson's athletic career faced several troubles from 2021. The athlete tested positive for marijuana in a drug test. She explained to the USATF stakeholders that she indulged in it to deal with the death of her biological mother. However, according to the rules, she was suspended for a month.

Richardson faced another loss when she failed to qualify for the World Championships in the 100m in 2022. After a string of downs, the athlete is ready to give her career a much-needed breakthrough. Her confidence clearly reflected when she told this to the reporters after winning the 100m race recently:

“I’m ready mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’m here to stay,” she also added at last, “I'm not back, I'm better.”

