Aishwarya Mishra’s 400m bronze at Asian Championships 2023 to be upgraded to silver

India’s track and field athlete Aishwarya Mishra’s 400m bronze medal at Asian Championships 2023 is all set to be upgraded to silver after Uzbekistan’s Farida Soliyeva failed the dope test. Farida finished the run at the second spot.

Notably, Farida’s urine sample contained the prohibited substance Meldonium. The sample was collected during the Asian Athletics Championships on July 13, 2023. Subsequently, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the international body for combating doping, disqualified all her results from the above-mentioned date.

In the details attached by the AIU on X (formerly Twitter), it’s revealed that the Uzbekistan athlete admitted the use of Riboskin to support her heart muscles. However, the medicine couldn’t provide her with any relief.

Later, the 22-year-old consulted another doctor, who recommended her to take Ripronate. The AIU confirmed that Ripronate contained a prohibited substance called Meldonium.

“The AIU has banned Farida Soliyeva (Uzbekistan) for 3 years from 13 September 2023 for Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Meldonium). DQ (disqualify) results from 13 July 2023,” the AIU said.

“In the spring of 2023, I took Riboskin to support my heart muscles. Despite this, I had pain and I turned to a doctor I knew who recommended Ripronate. I didn't know it contained prohibited substances.” AIU received a written explanation from the athlete via the Athletic Federation of Uzbekistan (AFU).

“The purpose of taking the medicine was that I was panting violently with severe pain in my heart. I did not know that the drug "Ripronate" cannot be used by athletes,” the AFU forwarded the reply to AIU.

Aishwarya Mishra also bagged gold and bronze in team events

In the above-mentioned campaign, Soliyeva finished second, clocking 52.95 seconds while Aishwarya Mishra secured the third spot with 53.07 seconds. Sri Lanka’s Nadeesha Ramanayake clinched the gold medal with a time of 52.61 seconds.

Aishwarya Mishra was also part of the mixed 4x400m relay team that won gold and the women’s 4x400m relay team that clinched a bronze medal in the championships. Notably, India secured 27 medals in the championships, including six gold to end up at the third spot in the tally.