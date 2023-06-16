"All three of us-all Black women-had serious complications" - Allyson Felix calls for better maternal care following the death of Tori Bowie

Former American athlete Allyson Felix has called for Black women to get better maternal care following the death of her compatriot and colleague Tori Bowie.

Last month, Bowie was found dead in her home in Winter Garden, Florida. According to widespread reports, she was roughly eight months pregnant and was “undergoing labor” when she died.

Bowie was Felix's teammate when they represented Team USA on the international stage. Felix, who is one of the most decorated female athletes in American Olympic track and field history, wrote a first-person essay where she spoke about complications during childbirth.

Felix stated that according to autopsy reports, the possible complications which contributed to Bowie's death were respiratory distress and eclampsia. She stated that three people from the American 4x100m relay team (herself, Bowie, and Tianna Madison) that competed in the Rio Olympics dealt with issues during childbirth.

"Three gold medalists from that 4 x 100 relay team in Rio set out to become mothers. All three of us—all Black women—had serious complications. Tianna Madison has shared that she went into labor at 26 weeks and entered the hospital “with my medical advance directive AND my will.” Tori passed away. We’re dealing with a Black Maternal Health crisis. Here you have three Olympic champions, and we’re still at risk," she wrote for TIME.

The 11-time Olympic gold medallist revealed that she developed preeclampsia when she was pregnant with her daughter Camryn, who was born in November 2018.

"The doctors sent me to the hospital, where I would deliver Camryn during an emergency C-section, at 32 weeks. I was unsure if I was going to make it. If I was ever going to hold my precious daughter," she stated.

Allyson Felix recalls her memories of Tori Bowie at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Allyson Felix and Tori Bowie represented Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. In her article for TIME, Felix looked back at her memories of Bowie and recalled how they won gold in the 4x100m event.

"She was effortless. At the Rio Olympics, I ran the second leg of the 4 x 100 relay. Tori (Bowie) was the anchor. When she got the baton, I remember thinking, "it’s over." She just accelerated. When she crossed the finish line, I couldn't wait to run over to her to celebrate. It was her first, and only, Olympic gold medal."

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Felix and Bowie, along with Tianna Bartoletta, English Gardner, and Morolake Akinosun, helped Team USA win the gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay.

Torie Bowie won two more medals at the Rio Olympics — silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m.

Poll : 0 votes