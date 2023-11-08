Allyson Felix congratulates Helen Obiri and other runners at New York City Marathon, expresses delight on seeing her company being featured

Legendary athlete Allyson Felix recently congratulated marathoner Helen Obiri for winning the women’s race at the New York Marathon. She also extended her appreciation to all the runners from Sunday’s big event. Moreover, the businesswoman shared her happiness at seeing athletes donning track shoes from her brand, Bysash.

On November 5, the sports world was thrilled to watch the prestigious New York Marathon. The women’s category saw Kenyan marathoner Hellen Obiri winning the 400m race by clocking 2:27:23. Meanwhile, Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola dominated the men’s race with 2:04:58s.

Many renowned athletes from other sports excitedly followed the marathon coverage and results. Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix also shared her view of the big event. She was overwhelmed to see runners wearing her brand's sports shoes, designed especially for women.

Felix took to her Instagram story to share a few snaps of her brand’s shoes getting featured at the marathon. She captioned the post:

"seeing @bysash on these incredible runners is everything"

Felix's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

In the following story, Allyson Felix congratulated Hellen Obiri by sharing the marathoner’s image by adding clapping emojis. Below the image, she also wrote a brief note to praise the runners who ran at the New York Marathon.

"And congratulations to all the runners," wrote Allyson Felix.

Felix's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Allyson Felix started Bysash after her beef with Nike

Felix at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine

In 2019, Allyson Felix made headlines for leaving her long-time sponsor Nike. The athlete came out in the media to reveal that the sportswear giants were extremely unsupportive and mistreated her during her pregnancy.

Felix was scared to announce her pregnancy in 2018 as she feared Nike's response. When the athlete sat to negotiate her contract after its expiry in 2017, she did not receive affirmative reactions from the brand’s stakeholders.

Instead, Nike offered her a 70% pay cut due to her pregnancy. Moreover, she did not receive the maternal protection that she demanded from the brand in her contract.

Besides the pay cut, Felix was forced to return to training within eight months of delivering her baby girl, Camryn. Moreover, she was pressured to train well and win at the 2019 Doha World Championships.

Without disappointing her fans, Felix managed to win two world championship medals in the 4x400m relay and 4x400m mixed races.

Soon, Felix was unable to adjust to Nike’s contract so she decided to walk out of Nike in 2019 and joined Athleta. She then stunned the world by also launching her sports shoe brand, Bysash in the same year. Felix proudly promotes her shoes as consciously designed for female athletes.