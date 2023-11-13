Allyson Felix and husband Kenneth Ferguson cheer for Detroit Lions in NFL clash vs Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

Allyson Felix attended the NFL clash between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers with her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, on Sunday.

The couple was seen having a great time as they cheered for the Detroit Lions. Ferguson even donned an NFL jersey. The highly anticipated game was won by the Detroit Lions, who defeated the Chargers with a narrow scoreline of 41-38.

The game was held at the Chargers' home ground, the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with approximately 70,240 spectators in attendance. Felix and Ferguson were seen enjoying the game and clicking selfies.

The 37-year-old retired sprinter shared pictures from the game and wrote:

"Of course we had to pull up for Detroit."

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram story attending the NFL clash between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers with her husband Kenneth Ferguson.

Ferguson was also seen celebrating the Lion's victory by dancing and sharing the video on social media. He wrote:

"Lions Win."

Screenshot of Kenneth Ferguson's Instagram story dancing after Detroit Lions victory.

Detroit-born Ferguson is also a track and field athlete, specializing in sprinting and hurdle events, competing in 400m, 110m hurdles, and 400m hurdles.

A look at Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson's love story

Allyson Felix kisses her husband Kenneth Ferguson while holding her daughter Camryn after the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson are high school sweethearts. They both met while competing at the national championships as juniors in Palo Alto, California.

While Felix attended the University of Southern California, Ferguson was a student-athlete at the South Carolina Gamecocks. The couple started dating in 2005. Both are private people and the date of their marriage is still not known.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Camryn, in 2018, and renewed their wedding vows in 2021 in a ceremony at the Ebell of Los Angeles. Ferguson shared a few pictures from the ceremony and wrote a heartwarming message. The couple looked stunning in their wedding outfits as Ferguson was seen sharing a dance with his daughter.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to our family and friends for going out of your way to be here to celebrate with us for our vow renewal," Ferguson wrote. "It meant so much to look out and see all you guys laughing and enjoying yourselves. We hope you had fun and we want you to know how grateful we are that you were a part of this day that was so important to us," he wrote.