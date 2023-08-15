Allyson Felix shares a glimpse of her exotic vacation in Turks and Caicos

Retired sprinter and seven-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix is currently enjoying her vacation at the exotic islands of Turks & Caicos. On Monday, the 37-year-old athlete shared an image on social media of her walking on the beach, giving the world a glimpse of her holiday time.

Allyson Felix ended her professional athletic career after competing in the 2022 season. Since then, the mother of one, engaged herself in elevating her business ventures. The 37-year-old’s last race took place on July 15 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, during the World Athletics Championships.

In her last championship, she achieved her 19th and 20th World Championship medals in the 4x400m and mixed relay races.

Allyson Felix has been exploring various endeavors since retiring from the sport. She is currently on a vacation at the Turks & Caicos islands, famous for their clear ocean and thriving marine life. The athlete shared a picture of herself from her trip on Instagram with the caption:

“OOO” followed by a beach umbrella emoji.

In the picture, the 37-year-old was spotted walking out from the ocean in a beautiful white bikini and black sunglasses.

Allyson Felix’s journey ahead

Felix at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine

Throughout her World Championship career, Allyson Felix grabbed a total of 14 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals in the 200m, 400m, and relay race categories.

However, after participating in the championship for around 10 years, Felix’s absence will be felt at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, starting from August 19. Previously, when the athlete was asked if there was a chance to see her back at the championship, she told Olympics.com:

“What could get me back on the track? Probably supporting my daughter. That's as close as it would ever get.”

Although Felix has hung up her running boots, she is crucially connected to IOC’s Athletes' Commission and is also on the board of several non-profit organizations focused on women and children. Besides her involvement in several sports and entrepreneurial activities, Felix thoroughly enjoys her role as a mother. She explained in the interview:

“I'm most passionate about just being present as a mother,” she said.

She added:

“Whether it's just small events, just staying home and cooking together and playing in the backyard, I just cherish the moments.”