"Almost feel like it's like my home turf" - Sha'Carri Richardson on competing in Diamond League in Eugene

Sha'Carri Richardson is gearing for the 2023 Diamond League finals at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on September 16, 2023, following a notable performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Richardson will compete in the women's 100m event against a strong field that includes Shericka Jackson, Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Daryll Neita, Dina Asher-Smith, Twanisha Terry, Gina Luckenkemper, and Ewa Swoboda.

She shared her excitement about competing on home soil in an interview ahead of the finals. She hopes to finish the big and last final of the season strongly on what she considers to be her home turf.

"It’s really exciting that it’ll be a home, for you like World’s been on house last year and I didn’t participate so definitely been another big final being there, " she expressed.

"It makes me excited, almost feel like it's like my home turf. So I’m excited to see to come here and finishing the season at home. That way I can get home quicker," she added.

Sha'Carri Richardson made headlines with her victory in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic trials. However, her title was revoked when she tested positive for banned substances shortly following the race.

She received a 30-day ban which prevented her from participating in the Tokyo event. She was not included in the US team's Olympic roster despite her suspension ending before the event took place.

Sha'Carri Richardson after winning the 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson has had a remarkable season so far. She won three medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, including two gold medals in 100m and 4x100m relay and a bronze in 200m.

Richardson also won two medals at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, including a gold in 100m and a silver in 200m.

In an interview with Real Talk With Tee, she expressed her excitement for the rest of the year and the upcoming season.

"It makes me more excited to see what’s come for the end of this year as well as the next season," Richardson said.

"It’s divine timing I’m here. I’m here for it and I’m just executing what God has put for me to walk into," she added.

The 23-year-old will conclude the season in Eugene by competing in the women's 100m, expecting a strong finish.