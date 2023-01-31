5 swimmers to watch at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials

The 2024 U.S. Olympic trials are almost around the corner. Fans are eagerly waiting to see which swimmer is going to make it into the final team of the USA.

From experienced Olympians like Caeleb Dressel to Katie Ledecky, a lot of possible swimmer names have popped up.

With Will Gallant and Katie Ledecky already qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials, the question that arises is: who are the other swimmers to watch out for?

Top five swimmers to watch out for at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials

Here is a list of five swimmers that will be exciting to watch at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials.

#1 Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Ledecky has 15 gold medals from world championships and five golds from the Olympics, making her the most decorated female swimmer ever.

The fastest times in the women's 500, 1000, and 1650-yard freestyle races are held by Ledecky, a 400, 800, and 1500-meter freestyle world record holder. In Tokyo, she will be the face of Team USA's Olympic dreams.

Katie Ledecky, who was 15 years old, stunned everyone by winning the 800m freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics. Ledecky has won the Swimming World's Female World Swimmer of the Year award a record five times due to her ongoing performance.

With her willingness to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics in at least four events, it would be exciting to see what she has up her sleeve for the U.S. Olympic trials.

#2 Carson Foster

Carson Foster at the 2022 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships

The 21-year-old swimmer Carson Foster has been knocking on the doors of the USA swimming team since the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials. This time, he came eighth in the 200-meter freestyle and third in the 400-meter individual medley.

Foster also swam in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2016 US Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, where he placed 43rd overall after the preliminary rounds.

Carson Foster has had a prosperous 2022 swimming season. He garnered five medals at the FINA Short Course World Championships (25m). He now looks in great shape to compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials and qualify for the senior men's team.

#3 Ryan Murphy

Murphy at the 2022 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy had an amazing 2022 where he made history by winning all three backstroke competitions at a single world championship (the 2022 World Short Course Championships).

At the last Tokyo Olympics, Murphy secured three medals that included a gold with Team USA and two individual medals in backstroke events.

With the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials approaching, he has already started his preparations to compete in the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke events.

#4 Michael Andrew

Michael Andrew at the 2022 Duel In The Pool

A member of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist team, Michael Andrew is a great team player. While his expertise lies in swimming the 50 meters, he has always been sidelined in the 100-meter and 200-meter events.

However, his participation in the 4x100-meter medley race at the 2024 Olympics will definitely be anticipated by the fans. All eyes will be on Michael Andrew at the upcoming 2024 U.S. Olympic trials.

#5 Caeleb Dressel

Dressel at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel made headlines when he won five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Although he has been absent from competitive swimming for a long time now, his name cannot be omitted as probable for the 2024 Olympic trials.

Caeleb Dressel has always been referred to as the next Michael Phelps. Participating in two Olympic events, Dressel has not seen a defeat. He won two golds at the Rio Olympics and five golds at the Tokyo Olympics.

He has also won sixteen medals on the long course and nine medals at the short-course World Championships.

