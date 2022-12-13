Swimming short course world championships 2022: When, where and how to watch?

World Aquatics, formerly known as FINA, will host the 16th Swimming Short Course World Championships 2022 on Melbourne's beautiful coast (25m). The spectacular Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Center will host the event (MSAC).
Over the course of six days, heats will take place in the morning sessions, and the semi-finals and finals will be contested in the evening sessions.
When will be Swimming Short Course World Championships 2022 take place
Depending on where you are in the world, the sessions will begin. Keep in mind that Melbourne's local time is 16 hours ahead of Eastern Time (ET) in the United States.
From Tuesday, December 13, through Sunday, December 18, the competition is open.
Where the Swimming Short Course World Championships 2022 will take place
The Swimming Short Course World Championships 2022, which begin on Tuesday and run through Sunday at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Center in Melbourne, Australia, are ready to begin with six days of thrilling racing.
How to watch the Swimming Short Course World Championships 2022
On a variety of digital channels, particularly World Aquatic's YouTube sites, viewers from all around the globe will be able to follow the action. Live broadcasts will be provided to several nations, including the United States.
About the Tournament
The 16th Swimming Short Course World Championships 2022 (25m) are slated to take place at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Center in Melbourne, Australia, from December 13 to December 18, 2022. The championships' swimming competitions will take place in a 25-meter outdoor (short course) pool.
The World Swimming Championships will have their 16th edition during the Melbourne meet (25m). In 2021, Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, hosted the last event.
At the 16th World Swimming Championships (25m) in Melbourne in 2022, the top-ranked swimmers in individual events and the top-ranked relay teams in relay events will receive a combined $2,160,000 in prizes. Men and women will receive equal amounts of prize money for both individual competitors and relay teams, from first through eighth place.
The 800-meter Freestyle for Men and the 1500-meter Freestyle for Women will compete for the first time at the World Aquatics World Swimming Championships (25 m), with qualifying for participation chosen based on times evaluated under the World Aquatics points system.
The Championships, which had been slated to take place from December 17 to December 22 at Kazan, Russia's Palace of Water Sports, were moved in reaction to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Championships are off-limits to all competitors and officials from Russia and Belarus. FINA recently rebranded itself as 'World Aquatics'.
Schedule of the Tournament
Each evening, Melbourne, Australia time, the finals of the swimming events listed below will be held.
Tuesday 13 December
- Men's 1500m freestyle
- Women's 400m freestyle
- Women's 200m medley
- Men's 200m medley
- Women's 4x100m freestyle relay
- Men's 4x100m freestyle relay
Wednesday 14 December
- Women's 800m freestyle
- Mixed 4x50m medley relay
- Women's 100m backstroke
- Men's 100m backstroke
- Women's 50m butterfly
- Men's 50m butterfly
- Women's 4x200m freestyle relay
Thursday 15 December
- Women's 100m freestyle
- Men's 100m freestyle
- Women's 200m butterfly
- Men's 200m butterfly
- Women's 100m breaststroke
- Men's 100m breaststroke
- Men's 400m freestyle
- Women's 4x50m freestyle relay
- Men's 4x50m freestyle relay
Friday 16 December
- Women's 1500m freestyle
- Mixed 4x50m freestyle relay
- Women's 200m breaststroke
- Men's 200m breaststroke
- Women's 50m backstroke
- Men's 50m backstroke
- Women's 100m medley
- Men's 100m medley
- Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
Saturday 17 December
- Men's 800m freestyle
- Women's 4x50m medley relay
- Men's 4x50m medley relay
- Women's 400m medley
- Men's 400m medley
- Women's 50m freestyle
- Men's 50m freestyle
Sunday 18 December
- Women's 100m butterfly
- Men's 100m butterfly
- Women's 50m breaststroke
- Men's 50m breaststroke
- Women's 200m backstroke
- Men's 200m backstroke
- Women's 200m freestyle
- Men's 200m freestyle
- Women's 4x100m medley relay
- Men's 4x100m medley relay