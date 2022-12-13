Swimming short course world championships 2022: When, where and how to watch?

World Aquatics, formerly known as FINA, will host the 16th Swimming Short Course World Championships 2022 on Melbourne's beautiful coast (25m). The spectacular Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Center will host the event (MSAC).

Over the course of six days, heats will take place in the morning sessions, and the semi-finals and finals will be contested in the evening sessions.

When will be Swimming Short Course World Championships 2022 take place

Depending on where you are in the world, the sessions will begin. Keep in mind that Melbourne's local time is 16 hours ahead of Eastern Time (ET) in the United States.

From Tuesday, December 13, through Sunday, December 18, the competition is open.

FINA New Brand Launch Event

Where the Swimming Short Course World Championships 2022 will take place

The Swimming Short Course World Championships 2022, which begin on Tuesday and run through Sunday at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Center in Melbourne, Australia, are ready to begin with six days of thrilling racing.

How to watch the Swimming Short Course World Championships 2022

On a variety of digital channels, particularly World Aquatic's YouTube sites, viewers from all around the globe will be able to follow the action. Live broadcasts will be provided to several nations, including the United States.

About the Tournament

The 16th Swimming Short Course World Championships 2022 (25m) are slated to take place at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Center in Melbourne, Australia, from December 13 to December 18, 2022. The championships' swimming competitions will take place in a 25-meter outdoor (short course) pool.

World Aquatics @WorldAquatics

A new name, logo and brand - Check it out 🙂 FINA has become World Aquatics, for a new era of aquatics excellence.A new name, logo and brand - Check it out 🙂 #WorldAquatics FINA has become World Aquatics, for a new era of aquatics excellence.A new name, logo and brand - Check it out 🙂 #WorldAquatics https://t.co/o82KQgf2Me

The World Swimming Championships will have their 16th edition during the Melbourne meet (25m). In 2021, Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, hosted the last event.

At the 16th World Swimming Championships (25m) in Melbourne in 2022, the top-ranked swimmers in individual events and the top-ranked relay teams in relay events will receive a combined $2,160,000 in prizes. Men and women will receive equal amounts of prize money for both individual competitors and relay teams, from first through eighth place.

The 800-meter Freestyle for Men and the 1500-meter Freestyle for Women will compete for the first time at the World Aquatics World Swimming Championships (25 m), with qualifying for participation chosen based on times evaluated under the World Aquatics points system.

The Championships, which had been slated to take place from December 17 to December 22 at Kazan, Russia's Palace of Water Sports, were moved in reaction to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Championships are off-limits to all competitors and officials from Russia and Belarus. FINA recently rebranded itself as 'World Aquatics'.

Schedule of the Tournament

Each evening, Melbourne, Australia time, the finals of the swimming events listed below will be held.

Tuesday 13 December

Men's 1500m freestyle

Women's 400m freestyle

Women's 200m medley

Men's 200m medley

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay

Men's 4x100m freestyle relay

Wednesday 14 December

Women's 800m freestyle

Mixed 4x50m medley relay

Women's 100m backstroke

Men's 100m backstroke

Women's 50m butterfly

Men's 50m butterfly

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay

Thursday 15 December

Women's 100m freestyle

Men's 100m freestyle

Women's 200m butterfly

Men's 200m butterfly

Women's 100m breaststroke

Men's 100m breaststroke

Men's 400m freestyle

Women's 4x50m freestyle relay

Men's 4x50m freestyle relay

Friday 16 December

Women's 1500m freestyle

Mixed 4x50m freestyle relay

Women's 200m breaststroke

Men's 200m breaststroke

Women's 50m backstroke

Men's 50m backstroke

Women's 100m medley

Men's 100m medley

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay

Saturday 17 December

Men's 800m freestyle

Women's 4x50m medley relay

Men's 4x50m medley relay

Women's 400m medley

Men's 400m medley

Women's 50m freestyle

Men's 50m freestyle

Sunday 18 December

Women's 100m butterfly

Men's 100m butterfly

Women's 50m breaststroke

Men's 50m breaststroke

Women's 200m backstroke

Men's 200m backstroke

Women's 200m freestyle

Men's 200m freestyle

Women's 4x100m medley relay

Men's 4x100m medley relay

