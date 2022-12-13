FINA, the federation for administering international competitions in water sports (recognized by the IOC), has rebranded itself as 'World Aquatics'. Federation International de Natacion is the French term for the International Federation of Swimming. It has been the governing body's official name since it was founded in 1908.

In an announcement posted on FINA's official website, it was announced that following the voting process conducted in Melbourne on the eve of the 2022 World Swimming Championships, the international swimming federation has rebranded itself as 'World Aquatics'.

All the member federations voted in the process of making a decision about rebranding. It was further mentioned in the announcement,

"It marks the culmination of 18 months of intensive organisational transformation, much of it guided by the FINA Reform Committee. During this process, World Aquatics has made very significant improvements to its governance, including the strengthening of the athletes’ voice in decision-making and the creation of an independent Aquatics Integrity Unit."

It was mentioned that the organization's new visual identity will be launched in the first event of 2023. For the time being, the federation's digital assets have been refreshed, which includes social platforms. A new website will be launched during the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka next year from July 14 to 30.

Several swimmers, divers, artistic swimmers, water polo athletes, and more joined in the rebranding announcement video posted across platforms.

World Aquatics President announced the rebranding

World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam announced the rebranding of FINA. Husain said:

"FINA is a French acronym. The word ‘Natation’ represents swimmers. These days, swimmers are only one important part of our FINA family. We need a name that reflects the whole FINA family. A name that can be used with pride by our divers, high divers, artistic swimmers, open water swimmers and our water polo athletes."

FINA Sponsorship and new name Announcement at LUME in Melbourne, Australia.

He further continued,

"I will always tell you that our athletes must come first, so I would never make a big decision like this without consulting our athletes. Their response has been very clear. More than 70% of the athletes that we have spoken with have said that they would like us to change FINA’s name. Many of them could not even tell us what the letters in FINA stand for."

World Aquatics Executive Director opens up after the rebranding announcement

Australian Paralympian Annabelle Williams and FINA Executive director Brent Nowicki during a FINA Sponsorship and new name Announcement at LUME in Melbourne, Australia.

Executive Director Brent Nowicki spoke after it was revealed that FINA has been rebranded to a new name. Brent said,

"World Aquatics is determined to play its part in ensuring the ability to participate, compete in and benefit from aquatic sports. This ability is dependent on being able to swim and having access to places to swim. Both these things are incredibly important to World Aquatics and our member federations, and it’s right that our new brand should reflect that."

