FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 Toronto all results and winners revealed

The FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 in Toronto concluded on Sunday, October 30. The action-packed three days saw world-class swimmers going head-on to bag medals at the prestigious tournament.

After a successful meet in Berlin, Germany from October 21 to 23, the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup came to Toronto, Canada, and did not disappoint.

The USA topped the table with a whopping total of 22 medals—ten gold, seven silver, and five bronze. Home country Canada came second with an impressive 16 medals—four gold, seven silver, and five bronze. South Africa ended up third with a total of four medals—two gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Katie Ledecky breaks 1500m freestyle world record at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 Toronto

Decorated US swimmer, Katie Ledecky, came and dominated the pool at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 in Toronto, Canada as she broke the world record in 1500m freestyle by clocking 15:08:24 minutes. She claimed that because her distance training went so well, she was confident that she could break the record. Ledecky also talked about how her race went.

"I knew that record was in reach just based on some things I’ve done in training especially my distance stuff has felt really good this fall. Walked into a pace and fell off a little bit towards the end probably. My stroke count was 16, pretty steady through maybe the 900, 1000, and jumped up to 17, 18 and I got a little worried, but I held it together to get the job done."

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh ruled on home soil as she created a World Cup record as well as the World Junior record in the 400m freestyle by clocking 3:52:80 minutes. The 16-year-old set another World Junior record in the 400m individual medley with a time of 4:21:49 minutes.

She added that she didn't know what to expect and just wanted to execute a good race.

"I didn’t know what time to expect, I just wanted to swim a good race. Coming off a great summer in the 400m IM I wanted to see what I can do for all four sets. I’m really happy with my race. I have to check my splits, I don’t know where that puts me, but throughout the race I felt in control and strong so I’m really happy."

Several swimmers defended their positions secured in Berlin by winning the races at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 in Toronto as well. Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter won the men's 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle. Australian Kyle Chalmers bagged the men's 100m freestyle title. South Africans Matthew Sates and Chad le Clos won the men's 400m freestyle and 100m butterfly events, respectively. Shaine Casas and Nic Fink of the United States bagged the 200m backstroke and 100m breaststroke, respectively.

In addition, Shaine Casas also secured the 100m and 200m individual medleys, creating a new World Cup record in the latter with a timing of 1:50.37 minutes.

In women's, many incredible swimmers were seen in action defending their titles at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 in Toronto. Béryl Gastaldello of France won the 100m individual medley. Polish Katarzyna Wasick bagged the 50m freestyle. Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong won the 200m freestyle. Rūta Meilutytė of Lithuania bagged the 100m breaststroke. And, Beata Nelson of the United States won the 100m backstroke.

In other results, United States swimmers Trenton Julian and Kelly Pash won the 200m butterfly in the men's and women's categories. Canadian Maggie Mac Neil won the women's 50m butterfly with a strong performance on home soil. Lilly King of the United States won the women's 200m breaststroke.

The winner list for the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 Toronto

Here is the entire list for the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 Toronto:

Event Men's Women's 50m Freestyle Dylan Carter Katarzyna Wasick 100m Freestyle Kyle Chalmers Siobhán Haughey 200m Freestyle Brooks Curry Siobhán Haughey 400m Freestyle Matthew Sates Summer McIntosh 800m Freestyle Marwan Elkamash 1500m Freestyle Katie Ledecky 50m backstroke Dylan Carter Maggie Mac Neil 100m backstroke Shaine Casas Beata Nelson 200m backstroke Shaine Casas Beata Nelson 50m breaststroke Nic Fink Rūta Meilutytė 100m breaststroke Nic Fink Rūta Meilutytė 200m breaststroke Nic Fink Lilly King 50m butterfly Dylan Carter Maggie Mac Neil 100m butterfly Chad le Clos Maggie Mac Neil 200m butterfly Trenton Julian Kelly Pash 100m individual medley Shaine Casas Béryl Gastaldello 200m individual medley Shaine Casas Beata Nelson 400m individual medley Matthew Sates Summer McIntosh

