Who is Lilly King? Net worth, records and Olympic performances

Lilly King has proven to be a fiery but immensely talented swimmer who has achieved a lot at a very small age. Still only 24, one of Team USA's fiercest competitors has a long career ahead.

Lilly has already won many laurels in her fledgling career will be looking at Tokyo Olympics 2021 as the perfect opportunity to cement her place as an all-time great of women's swimming. Here's more on that and a few other things about the swimmer.

Tokyo Olympics Swimming Schedule 2021

# 1 Lilly King comes from a sporting background

Lilly King grew up in Evansville, Indiana. Her father, Mark, was a cross-country runner at Indiana State University and her mother, Ginny, swam for Illinois State University. Even her brother, Alex, is a swimmer at the University of Michigan. Lilly was very active as a child, she would train hard even in high school and her determination from a young age has helped her reach the very top of her sport.

# 2 What is Lilly King's net worth?

Lilly King is a signed athlete with TYR Sports. Her net worth is around $ 2 million.

# 3 How many medals has Lilly King wonin her career?

Lilly King has won almost everything in swimming. Her achievements at a young age are beyond comparable. The 24-year-old won 2 gold medals in her very first Olympics in Rio.

Even at the age of 19, she wasn't fazed by Russia's Yuliya Yefimova and breezed her way to the top of the podium. King also has 8 World Championship medals to her name, out of which 7 are Gold and 1 is a silver medal.

# 4 Lilly King and her world records in swimming

Lilly King has 3 world records to her name. She achieved 2 of them at the 2017 World Aquatic Championships in Hungary. She first broke the 100m long course record in breaststroke, when she recorded a timing of 1:04.13 seconds.

The second record she broke in the same competition was in the 50m breaststroke event, where she completed her race in 29.40 seconds. Her 3rd world record came in 2019 at the World Aquatic Championships when she completed the 4X100 M medley at a brilliant time of 3:50.40 seconds.

A trio of current and former world record holders will battle it out for the vacant women’s 100m backstroke title at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games. Australian sensation Kaylee McKeown leads the charge. 🇦🇺



Find out who is breathing down her neck. ⤵️https://t.co/mVmYz0MUNn — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 9, 2021

# 5 Lilly Kingh is a fiery competitor

Lilly Singh announced herself on the global stage at the Rio Olympics. King finished first in her heats and semi-finals. She was set to face tough competition in Yuliya Yefimova of Russia, who failed a drug test in 2016, but with no research on how long the drug stayed in a person's system, she was allowed to swim. King didn't like this decision, this fueled the start of a big rivalry.

After Yefimova won her semi-final race, she showed her index finger to the camera, Lilly went into the finals and gave it her all, claiming gold and having the last laugh in this rivalry.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: 5 swimmers to watch out for

Edited by S Chowdhury