Will Caeleb Dressel compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris?

Leading swimmer Caeleb Dressel's dazzling achievements gave the US contingent a huge boost in the medal standings for the Tokyo Olympics. With 39 golds and a total of 113 medals, the Americans held off China for the top spot.

Caeleb Dressel will be back in action next year in a major US trials event for the 2023 World Championship. Word of mouth says he is willing to take every opportunity to keep setting and breaking records at the Olympics.

The focus now shifts to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. If the US has to keep its top spot in the premier global sports event of the world, they will once again need the services of Caeleb Dressel.

Caeleb Dressel - Swimming - Olympics: Day 9

Caeleb Dressel at Paris?

There are great expectations from Dressel after a successful outing in Tokyo. When you reach the top, you set the standard for others to either match or surpass. So what can we expect from Dressel in the coming years?

The 26-year-old swimmer wants to spend more time with his family and friends. He is not taking anything for granted. He will begin his preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics soon.

At least seven brands, including Speedo, NOBULL, and Hershey's, have already backed Dressel. Fans have been calling him the 'next Michael Phelps'. With age on his side, he is definitely looking forward to the next grand event.

However, due to his inactivity in recent times, fans have been speculating about his return. By the time the event arrives, Dressel will turn 28 years old. This is not an age by which one expects him to be past his prime, and his return to swimming is definitely possible.

Caeleb Dressel's dream run at the Tokyo Olympics

The proverb "Good things come to those who wait for it" sums up Dressel's outlook on life. He is taking advantage of his time right now by concentrating on several facets of life. After a successful but gruelling Olympic campaign, he is out of action to spare some time for his family.

Caeleb Dressel earned five golds at the Tokyo Olympics. He won three in individual men's competitions, including the 100-meter butterfly and the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle. With him being 26 years old, his Olympic career is far from over.

Since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Dressel has established himself as a top-tier swimmer. He became only the fourth American swimmer after Mark Spitz, Matt Biondi, and Michael Phelps to win that many gold medals in a single Olympics.

He has also set two world and two Olympic records: 21.07 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle and 47.02 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle.

In the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, Dressel won his first gold medal. He competed alongside fellow Americans Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker, and Zach Apple. They finished first in the 100-meter butterfly with a timing of 49.45 seconds. This was the only event in which Dressel did not break any records.

His accomplishments have brought him into the spotlight through constant comparisons with Michael Phelps. According to fans and various sports analysts, he has almost filled the shoes of America's greatest swimmer.

Poll : 0 votes