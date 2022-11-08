How many records does Caeleb Dressel have?

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel became a popular man after dominating the pools at the Tokyo Olympics. Dressel emerged as the top star with not only five gold medals but two Olympic records and one world record to his name as well.

Caeleb Dressel is no stranger to making and breaking world records. Dressel, in fact, does it with such ease that one might wonder if he is breaking any sweat at all. But jokes apart, Dressel is unarguably one of the most successful athletes in the current crop of world-class swimmers.

Caeleb currently holds the most world records with a whopping eight records to his name. He has world records in four individual events and four relay events.

In the individual category, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist has set a world record in 100m butterfly (long course), 50m freestyle (short course), 100m butterfly (short course), and 100m individual medley (short course).

In the relay event, Caeleb shares the world record with his teammates. In the 4 x 50m mixed freestyle relay (short course), he holds the record with Ryan Held, Mallory Comerford, and Kelsi Dahlia. In the 4 x 100m freestyle relay (short course), he shares it with Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick, and Ryan Held.

In the 4 x 50m freestyle relay (short course), he holds the record with Ryan Held, Jack Conger, and Michael Chadwick. In the 4 x 100m medley relay (long course), he shares it with Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, and Zach Apple.

How many Olympic medals does Caeleb Dressel have?

Caeleb Dressel at Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Image via Al Bello/Getty Images)

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel was the most successful swimmer at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He was the first male swimmer in the history of the Modern Olympics (since 1896), to win the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 100m butterfly at the same Olympics.

Gold seems to be Dressel's favorite color whenever he competes at the Olympic Games. He has only won medals of the gold color in both Rio and Tokyo. In total, Dressel has won seven Olympic medals.

Caeleb won two gold medals in Rio 2016 in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay and 4 x 100m medley relay. At the Tokyo Olympics, he bagged a whopping five gold medals. He secured the gold medal in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4 x 100m freestyle relay, and 4 x 100m medley relay.

There is no doubt that Caeleb Dressel is already a legend in the making. His achievements so far makes one think of just how much more he can do in the coming years and how much potential he possesses.

