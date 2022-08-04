Caeleb Dressel's workout and training schedule including power lifting explored

Caeleb Dressel is widely regarded as one of the best swimmers in the world. At 25, the American Olympian is at the peak of his game. Dressel’s success has earned him comparisions with swimming legend Michael Phelps.

A seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Dressel is not just a beast in the pool but at the gym too. Swimming is a sport that requires extreme levels of fitness. Apart from his swimming accolades, Dressel is often lauded for his commitment to fitness. Much like his competitors, Dressel spends considerable time training inside and outside the pool. He also spends an extra hour or two at the gym.

The American stood out at the 2020 Summer Olympics, winning five gold medals. Following that success, Dressel revealed his training routine, which comprises spending time in the weight room. He admits that the training is tiring but worth it.

How much does Caeleb Dressel lift?

Caeleb Dressel follows a lifting routine designed to develop and maintain explosive strength. He does sets including cleans, power cleans, jerks and snatches, regularly.

The World Record-holding American swimmer recently posted a video on social media where he lifted 220 pounds (100 kilograms), which was over his bodyweight. Dressel also back squats at a maximum of 385 pounds, which is impressive for a 6'3” athlete.

Caeleb Dressel’s workout routine

According to Dressel, his land-based training has been an integral part of his success. In an interview with Men’s Health in 2016, Dressel said that everything he did in the gym helped him become a better swimmer.

Apart from lifting weights, Dressel also does hardcore sessions of ground workout. His power-building workout routine features three sets of hang clean pull, hang cleans and hang snatches. He also does sets of seated box jumps, box jumps to backwards overhead and weighted sled sprints.

Caeleb Dressel often does box jumps and medicine ball throws as well, but he likes to keep his training programme flexible. He said that his trainer doesn’t use a set schedule, picking various workouts for different days that pay off in the pool. Dressel has also said that he works to get better in every training session.

Caeleb Dressel dismisses comparisons with Michael Phelps

Dressel has often been compared with ace swimmer Michael Phelps, with the former being called the next big thing after Phelps. However, the 15-time world champion doesn't want to be compared with Phelps.

After being named USA Swimming's 'Male Athlete of the Year' in 2021, Dressel distanced himself from comparisons with the 28-time Olympic medal winner - the most decorated Olympian in history - terming the comparisons 'unfair'.

