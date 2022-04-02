Paris Olympics 2024: IOC announces revised list of boxing, weightlifting and shooting categories

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a revised list of boxing, weightlifting and shooting categories for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This was a conscious decision made to foster a gender-balanced program at the mega-event. The changes have been made to increase the number of women athletes' weight divisions as compared to the Tokyo Games.

The revised competition schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics was unveiled following the IOC executive board's approval on Friday (April 1). In total, 32 sports are set to be contested across 19 days of action, with 329 events slated to take place across 762 sessions.

Christian Klaue @ChKlaue The Olympic Games #Paris2024 will be the first fully gender-balanced Games, with exactly 50% male and female participation, following on from the gender equality already achieved for Tokyo 2020, which had 47.8% female participation. 20 mixed-events, up 2 from Tokyo 2020 (18). The Olympic Games #Paris2024 will be the first fully gender-balanced Games, with exactly 50% male and female participation, following on from the gender equality already achieved for Tokyo 2020, which had 47.8% female participation. 20 mixed-events, up 2 from Tokyo 2020 (18).

Paris Olympics 2024: List of fresh categories for boxing, weightlifting and shooting

Boxing:

According to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra, the Paris Summer Games will have seven events for male pugilists and six for women. This is in contrast to the Tokyo Games categories, which comprised of eight events for men and five for women each.

However, 2021 Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain's weight category (69 kg) has been axed from the Paris Games. Lovlina will have to either move down to the 66 kg category or move up to 75 kg.

The new categories for men: 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, 92kg and +92kg

The new categories for women: 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 75kg

jonathan selvaraj @jon_selvaraj Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain's weight class of 69kg axed from Paris 2024 Games as IOC rejigs Olympic weight categories for boxing. Lovlina will either move down to 66kg Or move up to 75kg. More chances for women boxers in lower weight classes though. Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain's weight class of 69kg axed from Paris 2024 Games as IOC rejigs Olympic weight categories for boxing. Lovlina will either move down to 66kg Or move up to 75kg. More chances for women boxers in lower weight classes though. https://t.co/BH3WHIRHnj

Weightlifting:

As per the PTI report from last December, the number of weightlifting events has been cut to 10 (5 men and 5 women each) as compared to the Tokyo Games where the number of events was 14.

Shooting:

In shooting, the trap mixed team event has been replaced with a skeet mixed team event.

After having women represent 45.6% of competitors at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 48.8% of competitors at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, there will be an even 50-50% split of men and women participants at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will also mark a growth in mixed events on the program, as compared to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics from 18 to 22.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar