“And this is why I do it” - Simone Biles moved by young fan’s reaction to her return to Team USA

Simone Biles, the celebrated four-time Olympic gold medalist, recently shared her gratitude after watching a heartwarming video of a young fan's reaction to her return to Team USA.

Biles, who made the brave decision to withdraw from several events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to prioritize her mental health, has announced her comeback. She returns to Team USA Gymnastics in preparation for the upcoming competitions.

NBC Olympics and Paralympics captured a beautiful moment in a video where a young girl expresses her sheer happiness upon hearing the news of Biles' return. In the one-minute video, the girl's mother informs her about Biles' comeback, and the young girl eagerly requests her mom to introduce her as Simone Biles.

“When i come back you have to say Simone Biles”

The mother obliges and enthusiastically announces her daughter's entrance, who delightfully mimics Biles' movements. The mother joyfully exclaims as the girl runs and performs a tiny jump onto the couch, clearly imagining herself as Biles on the big stage. The mother provides the moral support to the girl by cheering her on.

"Yay Simone Biles, Yay!"

Upon viewing the heartwarming video, Biles reacted by quoting the tweet and expressing her joy. She acknowledged that moments like these are a significant part of why she continues to dedicate herself to the sport.

Biles emphasized that inspiring younger generations and seeing their excitement is a driving force behind her efforts. The legendary gymnast captioned the tweet with a simple but powerful statement:

"This is why I do it."

Simone Biles returns to gymnastics

Simone Biles at the Olympics

Simone Biles, the decorated gymnast, made her much-anticipated return to the national team camp this week. This marks her first appearance since the Olympics, and fans are eagerly awaiting her upcoming competitions.

She is set to compete at the US Classic on August 5, a warm-up event leading to the National Championship later in the month.

Biles will face a new challenge as she adapts to the revised rules implemented by the International Gymnastics Federation following the Tokyo Games. These rule changes require Biles to make adjustments to her routines, which already feature some of the most awe-inspiring and difficult skills ever performed in the sport.

BIles and Owens at the Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros

Aside from her return to gymnastics, Biles made headlines last year when she tied the knot with NFL player Jonathan Owens. With her sights set on the competition floor once again, Biles has expressed excitement and confidence about her comeback.

However, the American sporting icon will not have an easy path to success. She will face stiff competition from fellow Olympic champions Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey, who have also been making waves in the gymnastics world.

Rising stars such as Zoe Miller and Kayla DiCello are also emerging as formidable contenders in the field, further adding to the intensity of the competition.