Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been married for a whole month now.

From a lavish engagement to an equally lavish wedding, Owens and Biles have made sure to keep everyone updated. It's been an interesting ride for the couple, who continue to show affection through their social media accounts.

Considering the elaborate nature of their wedding, Biles just had to share an update about their one-month anniversary. With Owens signing with the Green Bay Packers, their wedding has been an extra special event.

Image Credit: Jonathan Owens' official Instagram account (@jowens)

Sharing a new snap from their wedding, Biles wrote:

"One month married. Forever to go".

Owens responded to the story on his account, adding:

"One month down".

Simone, on her part, seems to be enjoying her new beginning.

Sharing a small glimpse of their post-wedding bliss, the Olympic gold medalist shared a snap of herself in a green-colored swimsuit. Biles even referred to her look as the new 'wifestyle'.

Possibly unrelated, the colors perfectly match the Packers, Owens' new team. The couple even took a break from wedding festivities to celebrate his signing:

"Slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO 🧀🤭💛 so proud of you baby! here’s to new beginnings! year 6! LFG!"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' wedding wasn't a hassle-free event

With their high-profile wedding, it was impossible to avoid any glitches during their wedding day.

After a small wedding at home, Simone Biles and Owens flew to Cabo for a stunning destination wedding with their loved ones. Apparently, they were followed by some paps on a boat hoping to get a glimpse of their private wedding.

Simone Biles revealed that paparazzi nearly ruined her big day.

"The only "glitch" was papparazzi on a boat - being in the middle of our arch in the background & they were trying to get them to move before I walked down the aisle".

The couple even enjoyed a small 'mini moon' before getting back to work.

Image Credit: Simone Biles' official Instagram account (@simonebiles)

Considering their wedding and mini-moon, one can maybe expect another vacation or honeymoon from the two.

With a one-year, $1.01 million deal with the Packers, Owens showed up for the OTAs with the team. Previously with the Houston Texans, this will be a new journey for the safety.

