Anna Hall's boyfriend Darius Slayton reacts as heptathlete announces comeback to track after missing out on Olympic medal

Anna Hall's boyfriend and NFL wide receiver Darius Slayton recently reacted to the heptathlete's upcoming outdoor season. After competing in the 2024 Paris Games, Hall will be seen participating in the 2025 outdoor season, with her first competition being the Pepsi Florida Relays.

Hall posted her outdoor season schedule on social media. The Florida Relays are scheduled for April 4 and 5, 2025, at the home of the Gator track and field program, the James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track. The Relays will be followed by the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational which will be held on April 18 and 19, 2025, at the same venue.

The following month, she will be seen competing in legendary sprinter Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track in May at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miami. Navigating a hectic outdoor season, she will then make an appearance at the Atlanta City Games on May 17. The Olympian will then be seen lining up in the heptathlon events at the Hypo-Meeting, an annual athletics competition held at the Mösle stadium in Gotzis.

Hall expressed her excitement for the upcoming season, writing:

"Finding my joy again ❤️❤️‍🔥 see you guys on a track really soon 🥹"

She added:

"Lots of progress to chase between now and World Championships in September 🤞🏽lets make some magic."

As Hall shared her schedule for the upcoming season, her boyfriend showed his support in the comment section by reacting with two emojis.

"Wanted this for so long" - When Anna Hall expressed her satisfaction after making it to the Paris Games

Anna Hall at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Anna Hall's comeback in the 2025 season will be seen after her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games, where she missed the podium finish after falling short of 92 points. She scored a total of 6615 points to settle in fifth place in Paris.

However, her appearance at the Games was nothing less than an achievement, considering the heptathlete went through multiple setbacks. She spoke about her appearance at the French capital in an interview with Olympics.com.

"I've wanted this for so long and my Olympic journey has been really, really hard," said Hall. "2021 was absolutely devastating. It's just been a lot of adversity and a lot of doubt. And so, just the relief... Llike, we finally made it. I'm just really thankful."

Anna Hall endured a broken foot at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials that ended her Tokyo Olympic quest. She had to undergo knee surgery in January 2024 ahead of the Paris Games.

