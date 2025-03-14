Anna Hall makes feelings known as boyfriend Darius Slayton inks $36 million deal with New York Giants

Anna Hall expressed her feelings towards her boyfriend, Darius Slayton, who recently re-signed a lucrative deal with the New York Giants. The Giants drafted Slayton in the 2019 NFL draft.

Ad

The wide receiver is the longest-tenured Giants player. After the 2019 draft, he signed a two-year contract extension with the team in 2023. On Monday, March 10, Slayton resigned a three-year, $36 million deal with the Giants, solidifying his position as a key part of the team.

Slayton has displayed impressive performance as a wide receiver for the Giants, having 724 receiving yards, including a career-high 770 yards in 2023, in four of his first six seasons. Given his extraordinary performance, the Giants kept its key player.

Ad

Trending

Slayton shared the news with fans by posting a picture of himself with his family after he signed the deal. Heptathlete and multiple-time world championships medalist Hall, who has been dating the NFL wide receiver since November 2024, shared the picture on her Instagram story and penned a heartwarming message, writing:

"You deserve all things good," and added a heart emoji.

Screenshot of Hall's Instagram story.

The couple recently appeared together at the 2025 Super Bowl weekend on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. They also posed on the red carpet during an event at the Super Bowl, where the duo was seen wearing all-brown outfits. Slayton shared a few pictures from the event and added heartfelt emojis.

Ad

"🔒🤞🏾"

Hall commented on the post:

"My whole ❤️"

Ad

"Honestly, just relief" - When Anna Hall expressed her satisfaction in competing at the Paris Games

Anna Hall of the United States at the Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo by via Getty Images)

Following a challenging period, Anna Hall expressed joy after ensuring her Paris Olympics participation. She suffered a broken navicular bone in her left foot on June 26, 2021, which ended her Tokyo Olympic dreams. A knee injury then halted her 2023 World Athletics Championships quest. Looking back on her struggles, Hall said in an interview (via thecollegevoice.org):

Ad

"Honestly, just relief. I've wanted this for so long, and my Olympic journey has been really, really hard. 2021 was absolutely devastating. It's just been a lot of adversity and a lot of doubt. And so, just the relief. Like, we finally made it. I'm just really thankful."

Anna Hall settled in fifth place at the Paris Games after collecting 6615 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback