The New York Giants entered Day 1 of the NFL's free agency period with only $45 million in cap space, which was far less than they'd hoped to have as they need upgrades at several positions on the roster. They did not pull off any big moves on the opening day of free agency, with the only move that could be construed as anything remotely exciting being handing wide receiver Darius Slayton an extension.

Ad

The veteran signed a three-year, $36 million extension with the franchise, continuing his lengthy stint with the team which began back in the 2019 draft where they picked him 171st overall.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Giants fans weren't thrilled about Slayton's return being the team's only big move on the opening day of free agency.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

They were also miffed with the $36 million price tag, which is only $2 million less than what the Eagles signed Saquon Barkley for in the 2024 offseason. Fans online lashed out about it at the team and general manager Joe Schoen.

"No shade to Darius Slayton, get your bag. YALL COULDNT DO THIS FOR SAQUON??" one fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"So we can pay Darius Slayton 12 Million but we can't pay Saquon 13M?" another fan wrote.

"Joe Schoen gave more money to Darius Slayton than he offered Saquon Barkley," a fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Joe Schoen turning around and giving Darius Slayton basically the same deal the Eagles gave Saquon last year is either the biggest troll of all time or he’s just an idiot. Either way #imout" a fan said.

Ad

"Can’t pay McKinney. Can’t pay Saquon. Pays Slayton who he’s been trying to replace since he got the job. My god Schoen sucks!" another remarked.

"Schoen gave Slayton Saquon Barkley money. Let that sink in lol. This is the worst front office in sports," a fan opined.

Saquon Barkley's historic deal with the Eagles

While fans continue to lash out at Joe Schoen and the Giants' front office for letting Saquon Barkley join the Eagles on a modest three-year, $38 million deal, Philadelphia decided not to let him see that deal through and instead rewarded him for helping the franchise win the Super Bowl.

Ad

They handed him a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension to make him the highest-paid running back in the league and the first to earn over $20 million a season in history.

Expand Tweet

Barkley's new deal ties him to the Eagles through the 2028 season, which is bad news for the Giants who play them twice each year and will get a reminder of their seeming error every time the two teams meet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.