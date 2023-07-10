On Friday night, Anna Hall's parents, David Hall, and Ronette Hall were seen watching the 2023 USAFT Outdoor Track and Field Relay from the stand to show their support for Anna Hall.

Anna Hall, who is the current world leader in the heptathlon, easily defended her title as US champion and also earned a spot in the World Athletics Championships.

Hall successfully defended the championship, she won in 2022 by earning a total of 6,677 points. On the fifth event of the day, Hall jumped 6.40 meters (21 feet, 0 inches) to take the lead.

The next event saw her throw a personal best in the Javelin, a distance of 43.90 m/1440, scoring 742 points and increasing her lead. In the 800 meters, Hall won against all competitors with a time of 2:10.91 for 951 points, putting the final touches on a remarkable gold medal effort.

In a video posted by the NBC Olympics and Paralympics, Anna Hall's family waited for her to cross the line, as they shared a family hug together in celebration of her win.

There are four sisters in the Hall family, with Anna being the second youngest. Kara and Julia Hall, two of her older sisters, both competed for the University of Michigan athletic teams.

Lauryn Hall, who is her younger sister, has demonstrated an interest in art and has a separate Instagram handle that is dedicated exclusively to her sketches.

The 22-year-old heptathlete from Colorado, who describes herself as a "big goofball", loves competing in track and field is quickly becoming the sport's next big name. She may break Jackie Joyner-Kersee's nearly 35-year-old world record in the heptathlon.

Here's what Anna Hall said about her success:

"I feel like the way that I compete in a multi-event is a little bit unorthodox. I’m bouncing around between every event and dancing. I’m trying to be loose and just trying to enjoy it."

On May 28 at Gotzis, Austria, Hall achieved a career-best score of 6,988 points. After that performance, she moved up to the fifth spot on the all-time women's list.

That performance was also sufficient to convince her team to put preparations for the 400-meter hurdles, an event she had hoped to compete in at nationals, on hold.

Hall's father, David, played quarterback in football, apart from playing basketball and the decathlon at Michigan. The heptathlete talked about her own management of participation in various disciplines:

"I love the hurdles, but my coaches ultimately decided that we have a real shot at winning (at Worlds). So, it would be taking that for granted to not put all of our eggs in that basket and go for that."

Anna Hall's request: Stop calling female athletes men

American heptathlete Anna Hall pleaded with social media users to stop criticizing female athletes' bodies after she won the medal. At times, the athlete was on the edge of tears, as she pleaded with others around her to "stop telling female athletes that they look like men".

Hall brought up the criticism she often hears about the size of women's muscles in sports. In a video uploaded to TikTok, she stated:

"I'm tired. You work so hard to someday win an Olympic medal or set a record, and I have to look strong if I want to do that."

Katelyn ✨ @kxnaomi Anna was speaking nothing but facts here. Leave women athletes alone, we already got enough pressure as it is 🤦🏾‍♀️ Anna was speaking nothing but facts here. Leave women athletes alone, we already got enough pressure as it is 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/AYwzWs3bs2

After publishing a video of herself performing a high jump online and receiving comments questioning whether she was a guy or a woman, Hall insisted:

"I don't need these comments."

