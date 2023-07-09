"This doesn't come as any surprise to me" - Fans gush over Anna Hall as she celebrates her US Champion milestone

Heptathlete Anna Hall became the US Champion at the USATF Outdoor Championships on Friday night. The Colorado native had the stadium cheering for her as she defended her 2022 title by winning the Heptathlon event with 6,988 points.

Like always, her glorious win had fans congratulating her and expressing their anticipation to see her at the World Athletics Championships.

Besides ruling the heptathlon event, Hall scored 975 points in the long jump, 742 points in Javelin, and an amazing 951 points in the 800m race. Hall gained the first position in all the categories qualifying for the big championship in Budapest next month.

Above all, the athlete was supremely elated with her performance in the heptathlon. To celebrate her wonderful experience, Hall took to her Instagram on July 8 and shared a few glimpses of her competing at the event. She added a heartfelt note with it, thanking her team for making her win possible:

"US CHAMPION ✨ & officially WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS BOUND 🇺🇸super thankful we successfully defended our title and took care of business🤝 the heptathlon is a team sport!!! & i love my team SO big!! back to work… lets cook 👩🏽‍🍳"

Anna Hall’s fans were as happy as the athlete. Many took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Anna Hall took it to the comment section to congratulate the athlete

Many fans wrote that they were not really surprised by Anna Hall’s brilliant performance.

"This doesn't come as any surprise to me! Anna you have worked sooooo hard and you are reaping what you sow. On to worlds!"

"Yooo so badass!! No surprise. Always working hard and getting better a 🫶🏼🤝 flicks soon!"

Fans gushed over the athlete for her back-to-back amazing performances:

"hopefully i can be like you one day!"

"My gosh! Anna #crushedit Hall does it again."

Fans also expressed their desire to not wait any longer to see the athlete compete next month.

"Let’s go!!!!🔥🔥🔥 so proud of you kid!"

"So proud of you Annie!!! 🥇👑 cannot wait for Budapest!!!"

"let’s go !!! can’t wait to watch u kill it at worlds !!!!"

"Amazing to watch you do your thing. Congratulations 🎉so proud of you!"

Anna Hall’s comparison with legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee

The last few performances of Anna Hall have led the sports world to compare her with heptathlon legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Hall is the only woman apart from Joyner-Kersee to break 6,700 point-mark in the heptathlon. This is extremely close to Kersee’s unbeatable 7,291 points from the 1988 Summer Olympics.

2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Fans and sports experts believe that Hall could be the one to break the legend’s record. Joyner-Kersee herself stated in an interview that the young athlete has the potential to rewrite history books with her energy on the track.

Only upcoming championships can tell if Anna Hall will emerge as the greatest heptathlon athlete of all time.

Poll : 0 votes