“What I see are all the Tools to rewrite the record books” - Legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee on Anna Hall’s potential to break her heptathlon record

World champion heptathlon bronze medalist Anna Hall is emerging as the upcoming track and field queen. The 22-year-old’s stunning performance at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold meet in May 2023 brought her close to legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s 7291 points record. Observing the young athlete’s aim to break her record, the long jump and heptathlon athlete showed excitement about Hall’s athletic prowess.

On May 29, Hall achieved the second spot on the US all-time list for women’s Heptathlon. She surpassed Jane Frederick’s record of 6803 points from 1984 by scoring 6988 points. After unlocking that milestone achievement, she is now only left to break the untouched record of Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s 7291 points from the 1988 Summer Olympics.

Amidst the buzz about Hall being the one to break Kersee’s record, the legendary heptathlon athlete recently shared her views in a phone interview. The 35-year-old discussed it on the eve of the US championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday.

Kersee shared that she saw immense potential in Anna Hall in becoming the finest track and field athlete ever:

"What I see are all the tools to rewrite the record books."

She also added,

"You're seeing greatness in motion without even knowing the greatness is before you, because of her natural ability. When you see Anna compete, she competes with joy."

Furthermore, she remarked that the young athlete always maintains a playful and fun stance during the events. Anna Hall always carried candy gummies and is seen entertaining her coaches, friends, and family. Also, one of the many things that make Kersee relate to Hall is her never quit attitude. In fact, in 2022, the Colorado native became an inspiration for the world.

Anna Hall’s heartbreaking injury in 2021

During the 2021 Olympic Trials heptathlon, Anna Hall who was set to make her Olympic debut, faced the worst situation of her life. The athlete got tangled on the eighth barrier and badly injured herself. Shattering her Olympic dream, she got the navicular bone in her foot broken. Moreover, Hall underwent surgery that inserted a screw into her foot, preventing her from walking till October.

The setback had a huge impact on Hall’s dreams. However, instead of giving up, she rested, recovered, and returned to training. Finally, after 13 months of patience, Anna Hall won the bronze medal in the heptathlon at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

The young athlete will next be spotted performing at the US Championships scheduled from July 6 to 9 and World Championships from August 19 to 27.

