Anna Hall shares her training metrics with fans

American heptathlete Anna Hall recently shared her training schedule with her fans on social media. The athlete is currently focused on winning gold at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Sharing her training schedule, the 22-year-old expressed that it is not as easy as it looks.

Hall has been tirelessly attempting to turn her bronze and silver medals from the past two years into gold. Like every athlete, Hall is training hard to reach her goals, as the Olympic trials are approaching in the upcoming months.

In her recent X (formerly known as Twitter) video, the athlete shared the metrics and schedule of her training regime. The video shows that Hall performs two hours of weight training and running, respectively. She focuses on her sleep schedule as well to give an ample amount of recovery time to her body.

Sharing the metrics, the athlete dubbed Kim Kardashina’s voice-over from season 20 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"It’s a full-time job and it's extremely time-consuming and its not as easy as it may appear to some people," she was heard saying.

Expand Tweet

Anna Hall was a gold medal favorite at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. However, she ended up winning the silver medal at the event. Hall was at the top of her game on Day 1 of the tournament and emerged as the leader with 3,998 points.

The athlete came second in the 100m hurdles, second in the 200, and third in the shot put and high jump event. However, on Day 2, she saw a disappointing end to the 800m race. Hall had to settle for the silver medal as she finished behind British athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson who won the race, clocking a personal best of 2:05.63.

Anna Hall suffered a knee injury during 2023 World Athletics Championships

Hall at Day 2 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Anna Hall had suffered a knee injury a few days before the 2023 World Championships. During a training session, she sustained an injury on the long jump board. Hall hyperextended her knee and suffered a PCL injury and a bone bruise.

However, despite the challenging injury, she bagged a silver medal at the world championships.

The athlete also shared glimpses of her journey right from injury to the World Championships on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. Hall captioned the video:

"Lots of beauty in the struggle of this sport."

Expand Tweet

She said in the video:

"Having the kind of weight of the world on your shoulders when you know you are not 100% healthy and nobody knows that it's not easy. So, I'm just kind of proud of the way that I handled that and just kept fighting."