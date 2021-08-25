"Arshad was moving around with my javelin": Twitter slams Pakistan javelin thrower after Neeraj Chopra's equipment went missing during Olympic finals

Neeraj Chopra created history on August 7, when he won the gold medal for India in the javelin throw event at the Olympics. The Indian athlete recorded a best throw of 87.58 meters to win gold and become the first Indian since Norman Pritchard to win an Olympic medal in athletics. However, during the event, Neeraj faced a slight delay which has now led to a huge controversy almost two weeks after the Olympics.
Arshad Nadeem had Neeraj Chopra's javelin
Neeraj Chopra was second in line to make the throw during the final. When he set out for his first throw, Neeraj was unable to find his javelin easily. His equipment was finally found in Pakistani thrower Arshad Nadeem's hand.
Neeraj then approached the Pakistani athlete, took his javelin and went on to make his attempt. Since there is a specific time to complete a throw, this could have been a distraction if not a problem for Neeraj. However, nothing on that day was stopping him from getting the gold. In an interview with TOI, Neeraj Chopra said:
"I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final. I was not able to find it. Suddenly, I saw Arshad Nadeem was moving around with my javelin. Then I told him " Bhai give this javelin to me, it is my javelin! I have to throw with it." He gave it back to me. That's why you must have seen I took my first throw hurriedly."
This, however, did not derail his concentration. In just two attempts Neeraj had the gold sealed. After the first throw of 87. 07 meters, he threw the javelin at a distance of 87.58 meters in his second attempt to be crowned as the champion.
Twitter reacts to the controversial javelin incident involving Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem
Twitter has been buzzing since the news broke out. Netizens have raised their concerns over the same and have tweeted their thoughts on what happened at the biggest quadrennial event in the world.
