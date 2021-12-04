Asian Youth Para Games 2021: Meet Hareshkumar Tadhani wins gold

Indian para-athlete Meet Hareshkumar Tadhani clinched a gold medal at the ongoing 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain on Saturday (December 4). Tadhani won gold in the 100m men's T13 category event.

Meanwhile, Darsh Soni bagged a bronze medal at the men's 100m T46/47 category event.

Apart from Tadhani and Darsh, Vikas Bhatiwal pocketed a silver medal in the men's shotput F46 division event at the ongoing Para Games. Whereas Bennet Biju George won a bronze medal in the T46 men's 400m event on Saturday.

At least 750 athletes from 30 countries across the globe are competing at the Asian Youth Para Games 2021, Bahrain. It is the 4th Asian Youth Paralympic Games (AYPG) The event will take place from December 2-6, 2021.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) Deepa Malik hailed the young athlete's medal-winning stint at the marquee event.

"And once again the medals have begun to pour in #BahrainAYPG21, so proud of our YOUNG BRIGADE.. Vikash Bhatiwal picks Shotput F46 Silver while in T46 400m Bennet Biju wins a Bronze. The Gen next gearing up for 2021 Paris Paralympics," wrote Deepa Malik.

Other medal winning Indian athletes at 2021 Asian Youth Para Games:

India currently stands with eight medals including two golds, two silver and four bronze medals at the prestigious 2021 Asian Youth Para Games.

Earlier, Indian Paralympian Kashish Lakra bagged a gold medal at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain. She won the gold medal at the women's club throw event on Friday (December 3).

Meanwhile, Ananya Bansal clinched India's first medal in shotput. Ananya bagged a silver medal in the U20 (F20) category of the prestigious event.

Sanjay Reddy Neelam won a bronze medal in Shotput F11 division at the ongoing prestigious Asian Youth Para Games. Laxit also bagged a bronze medal in the F54 division of the javelin throw on Friday.

Edited by Aditya Singh