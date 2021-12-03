Asian Youth Para Games 2021: Kashish Lakra wins gold, India clinch four medals

Indian Paralympian Kashish Lakra bagged a gold medal at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain. She won the gold medal at the women's club throw event on Friday (December 3).

Meanwhile, Ananya Bansal clinched India's first medal in shotput. Ananya bagged a silver medal in the U20 (F20) category of the prestigious event.

Ananya cleared a distance of 7.05m at the ongoing Asian Youth Para Games to win silver. Meanwhile, Suphattha Inkhaoyoi of Thailand finished first on the list to win gold after scoring 7.16m in the finals. Sojeong Min of Korea won a bronze medal at the event by touching the distance of 5.87m.

At least 750 athletes from 30 countries across the globe are competing at the Asian Youth Para Games 2021, Bahrain. The event will take place from December 2-6, 2021.

PCI Chief Deepa Malik lauds Ananya Bansal's performance at Asian Youth Para Games 2021

Following Ananya Bansal's massive achievement at the ongoing 2021 Asian Youth Para Games, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Malik lauded her efforts.

Deepa Malik took to social media to acknowledge Ananya's silver medal winning performance.

"Such a great beginning of Asian Youth Para Games Bahrain, Ananya Bansal -F20, athlete with intellectual impairment has secured silver. Yet again a girl opens the account for India just as Tokyo. Perfect day to celebrate the win," wrote PCI Chief Deepa Malik.

Meanwhile, Kashish Lakra bagged a gold medal at the club throw event in the F51 category.

"And it's a goal... one of our youngest Paralympians shows her mettle when placed in her own age group... the experience and confidence earned playing among seniors has translated into Gold at youth games. Cheers to our Golden girl," tweeted PCI Chief.

It has been raining medals for the Indian Contingent at the Asian Youth Para Games 2021.

Sanjay Reddy Neelam won a bronze medal in Shotput F11 division at the ongoing prestigious Asian Youth Para Games. Laxit also bagged a bronze medal in the F54 division of the javelin throw on Friday.

Edited by Aditya Singh